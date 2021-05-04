"As Canadians spend more time at home, the television has become the entertainment hub for spending time with family," said Gilles Pereira, Go to Market Manager, Home Entertainment LG Electronics Canada. "Whether they want a big screen front and centre with surround sound or a sleek design that blends into the room like artwork, LG has the right home entertainment products for everyone and every price point."

Premium TV Lineup

Expanded LG OLED Lineup

LG OLED technology continues to revolutionize the way Canadians watch TV. Built with self-lit pixels for perfect blacks, crystal-clear images and rich colours, a quick refresh rate and a slim design, LG OLED TVs continue to provide consumers with a premium viewing experience. The Canadian LG OLED 2021 lineup has expanded into the following series and sizes to meet various consumer needs:

LG OLED G1 series (available sizes: 55", 65", 77") – This year, LG is introducing its LG OLED evo technology to its G1 series – an evolution of its award-winning OLED technology, delivering improved luminosity for higher brightness, clarity, detail and realism. Beyond technology, the G1 series is designed to have an ultra-thin form factor, which is a mere 20 millimeters thick (0.79 inches), allowing it to hang flush against the wall and seamlessly integrate the TV into any space.

LG's award winning OLED C1 series i (available sizes: 48", 55", 65", 77", 83") – Offers a variety of screen size options to accommodate diverse user needs and spaces. Starting with the 48-inch model for those looking for an immersive gaming experience, all the way up to the new 83".

(available sizes: 48", 55", 65", 77", 83") – Offers a variety of screen size options to accommodate diverse user needs and spaces. Starting with the 48-inch model for those looking for an immersive gaming experience, all the way up to the new 83". LG OLED A1 series (available sizes: 48", 55", 65") – At a more affordable price point, the LG A1 series is built with a 60 HZ refresh rate, providing superior OLED picture quality.

Introducing a New Standard in LCD Technology

An exciting addition for 2021 is LG's new, award-winning LG QNED MiniLEDii – an evolution in LCD technology that almost matches the power of an OLED.

Available in both 8K and 4K models and in three sizes, 65", 75" and 86", it is the first TV to combine LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and MiniLED backlighting to achieve more vibrant, accurate colours and greater contrast than conventional LCD televisions. With MiniLED technology, the LG QNED MiniLED is built with 30,000 LEDs that make it brighter than a traditional LCD TV. This technology also employs 2,500 dimming blocks for deeper blacks.

Bigger is Better

The new LG NanoCell lineup includes 4K models that span a range of sizes starting at 43" all the way to 86" for an elevated viewing experience. The 2021 models are built to offer improved picture quality with nanoparticles, which filter out dull colours, resulting in lifelike images that draw the viewer deeper into their favourite movies, sports and shows.

Unmatched User Experience

This year's LG OLED, LG QNED99 and 4K NanoCell models are powered by LG's latest intelligent processor, α (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI,iii for an improved user experience. The new processor boasts upscaling performance for clearer and sharper images, and visual optimization. For improved picture quality, AI Picture Pro has been enhanced and can now identify objects onscreen to bring three-dimensionality and depth to every scene. Additionally, AI Sound Pro up-mixes two-channel audio to virtual 5.1.2 surround while Auto Volume Leveling ensures a consistent volume when switching between channels or streaming apps.

Users can now experience added convenience right from their TV with:

Refined Design

webOS 6.0, which provides faster access to apps, as well as simpler content discovery with finely tuned personalized recommendations.

with LG ThinQ, the Home Dashboard enables consumers to create a truly connected home by controlling smart devices and LG appliances from their TV.

Canadians can now upgrade their space without sacrificing style for functionality. Select LG TVs are designed with Cinema Screen, which forgoes the traditional bezel around the TV for a classic and refined look.

Now any LG TV can double as a piece of art with the new Gallery Stand, a compact and modern accessory to display a TV.

Ultimate Audio Experience

No home entertainment centre is complete without the ultimate audio setup. The 2021 LG Soundbar line-up – SP11R, SP9, SP8, QP5 – offers high-quality audio supported by Dolby Atmos and DTS: X for dynamic three-dimensional audio. The lineup boasts AI features including AI Room Calibration, which uses spatial awareness to optimize sound in any room. AI Sound Pro uses adaptive sound control to automatically adjust frequency range and sound field extension, depending on which genre of content the user is watching: news, music or cinema. LG's 2021 SP11R, SP9, SP8 soundbars work with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and AirPlay 2 as well as Chromecast and Spotify Connect.

In its effort toward a sustainable future, LG is taking a more eco-minded approach to product development, packaging and shipping of its 2021 soundbars, and designing the first audio products in the industry to receive SGS Eco Product Certification. For many soundbar model cases, LG replaced materials used in previous models with recycled materials, and one model (SP7Y) features jersey fabric made of recycled PET bottles. Certified as Global Recycled Standard-compliant and UL environmental claim validated, each SP7Y soundbar means almost seven fewer plastic bottles occupying landfills.

To further reduce environmental impact and waste, LG adopted friendlier packaging for its 2021 soundbar lineup. Using mainly recycled molded pulp and less EPS foam and plastic, the packaging for models SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y has earned Eco Product certification from Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS), a respected provider of testing, inspection and certification services based in Geneva, Switzerland. To receive this designation, SGS deemed that the soundbars would have minimal environmental impact as they emit less air pollutants, contain few hazardous substances and provide a high degree of recyclability. What's more, the packaging is designed in an "L" shape so more units can fit in trucks, which means lower CO2 emissions, a crucial part of achieving environmental sustainability.

LG TONE Free earbuds with UVNano technology charging case, which can kill up to 99.9% of bacteria on the speaker mesh,iv offers consumers a high-quality listening experience whether they're running errands, working out or taking calls. With LG's continued partnership with Meridian Audio, the audio capabilities on the 2021 models have been refined to offer an improved bass performance. This year's models have enhanced sound with an improved three-microphone system to reduce ambient noise for clearer calls, perfect for those who work from home.

Pricing and Availability

Now available in Canada, LG OLED pricing starts at $1,999; LG QNED starts at $2,999; LG NanoCell starts at $999 and LG Soundbars start at $249. LG TONE Free earbuds will be available in July. For complete product details and where to buy visit lg.ca.

