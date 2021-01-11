Ranked sixth in Forbes' list of The Most Valuable Esports Companies 2020, Gen.G owns and operates eight professional teams from the United States, South Korea and China – widely considered important esports markets in the world – with each team specializing in a massively popular multiplayer game such as League of Legends , Overwatch and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds . Gen.G also runs the Gen.G Global Academy that provides innovative esports education programs and fosters the development of future gaming and esports industry leaders through the Gen.G Foundation.

LG has already garnered a strong reputation among gamers for its impressive line of UltraGear gaming monitors. The partnership with Gen.G allows LG to demonstrate its support for the gaming community, especially among Millennials and Generation Z. LG's market-leading UltraGear monitors offer the picture quality, speed and features needed to get the most out of the latest PC and console titles with the world's first 4K resolution display and Nano IPS display technology with a Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time of 1ms.*

"With a young and dynamic brand such as LG UltraGear as our partner, we look forward to providing the ultimate gaming experience to not just professional players but to gaming fans across the globe," said Chris Park, CEO of Gen.G Esports. "Based on our common objectives and values, I'm excited about the diverse possibilities this collaboration will deliver to our fans and customers."

"This partnership gives LG the opportunity to actively supporting the gaming community while our stellar 2021 LG UltraGear lineup will allow Gen.G's elite players to perform at their very best," said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. "We're proud to play a role in fueling the growth of the exciting world of esports and delivering the ultimate gaming experience through our exceptional gaming monitors."

The 2021 lineup of LG UltraGear gaming monitors will be on display in LG's virtual exhibition booth during CES 2021 starting January 11.

* Model 27GN950

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage to high efficiency solar solutions, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG's IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to its customers. For more on LG's Business Solutions, visit to www.LG.com/b2b.

About Gen.G

Established in 2017, Gen.G is the only major organization that owns and operates top teams in China, South Korea and the United States. Ranked no. 6 in the inaugural Forbes list of the "World's Most Valuable Esports Companies," Gen.G's core mission is to help fans and athletes use the power of gaming and esports to get ahead in and beyond the competition. The company has quickly become a commercial and thought leader, building a global, inclusive and cross-cultural future for sports entertainment. More information about Gen.G esports and its teams can be found at this link .

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: LG Electronics, Inc., Ken Hong, +82 2 3777 3626, [email protected], www.LGnewsroom.com; Gen.G, Sofia Cha, +82 2 6713 3443, [email protected], geng.gg/

Related Links

http://www.lg.com/ca_en

