LG Tone Free™ Wireless Earbuds with Meridian Audio and Uvnano Technology Delivers Unique User Experience

The flagship FN6 model's industry-first UVnano charging case is UL Verified to reduce bacteria based on a new ultra-violet-light test protocol developed by microbiology experts at UL, considered one of the world's leading safety science companies. UL verified that the UV light reduces bacteria on the earbuds' speaker mesh by 99.9 percent during the powered charging cycle.

Developed with Meridian technology, the earbuds deliver an extra dimension of sound with Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP), powered by Digital Signal Processing (DSP) – a technology that Meridian has been perfecting for over 25 years. DSP recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers, and also delivers vocals with pristine clarity to completely immerse the listener.

Whether users are listening to a classic opera, electronic tunes or a simple podcast – they can tailor their listening experience with equaliser sound settings (EQ) developed by Meridian. The four settings include Natural for authentic and balanced sound, Immersive for an expanded sense of space, Bass Boost for that extra punch and Treble Boost for greater vocal performance clarity. Users will be able to transform their experience no matter what they're listening to.

While earbuds allow users to tune out external noise, LG TONE FreeTM also gives them the ability to hear what is going on around them with the press of a button thanks to Ambient Sound Mode – eliminating the need to remove earbuds when interacting with the outside world.

"We poured all of our accumulated expertise into creating the sound identity for the new generation of LG TONE FreeTM earbuds," said Meridian Audio CEO John Buchanan. "Whether you're at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE FreeTM is a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance, meeting the demand for convenient high-quality listening experiences, anywhere."

LG's innovative UVnano charging case also provides users with a powerful charge – allowing them to listen to music for up to one hour with just five minutes of charging and when fully charged both models hold multiple charges providing up to 18 hours of playtime.

For enhanced usability and durability, both models are rated IPX4 for protection against splashing water, rain and perspiration while working out. They also feature Voice Command with Google Assistant or Siri on a connected smartphone, and offer intuitive touch commands to allow the listener to play, pause, skip and control the volume level without reaching for the phone.

Download LG TONE&Talk App from Google Play or Apple App Store to access the 'earbud finder' tool to locate misplaced or lost earbuds quickly. If there is a Bluetooth connection, the LG TONE FreeTM will begin to beep and if there is no connection the app will show you the last known location on a map.

LG TONE FreeTM FN4 (MSRP $149.99) and FN6 (MSRP $199.99) are now available at Best Buy, Amazon and select mobile carriers. Visit LG.ca to learn more.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems. The company is a globally recognized innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and NanoCell TVs featuring artificial intelligence and sound solutions developed in partnership with Meridian Audio. For more news on LG, go to www.LGnewsroom.com

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: Sara Meikle, LG Electronics Canada Inc., 416-575-3678, [email protected]; Brittany Tam, LG-One Canada, 416 319 3029, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.lg.com/ca_en

