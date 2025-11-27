Black Friday Event Inspires a Smart, Connected Home for the Holidays

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG) is setting the tone for a joyful and design-forward holiday season with its 2025 Black Friday event. Canadians can now experience the latest innovation, elevated design and holiday-ready performance across LG home appliances and lifestyle technologies, with special pricing available for a limited time.

This year's Black Friday offerings are thoughtfully curated to help Canadians refresh their homes for festive hosting, cozy gatherings and the everyday rituals that make the season feel special. From modern kitchens to cinematic living rooms and relaxing family spaces, LG's latest Black Friday lineup blends beautiful design with innovative technology, inspired by the belief that Life's Good when your home feels as effortless as it is inspiring.

Holiday Highlights for Every Part of the Home

A Fresh Start with Savings Up to 30 Percent

Canadians can explore a wide selection of Black Friday offers across LG appliances, lifestyle screens and entertainment products. Whether upgrading an appliance or enhancing a living space, shoppers will find innovation and value across the lineup.

See the full offer list here.

A Smarter Laundry Routine

LG is offering $200 off eligible laundry pairs, including LG WashCombo® and LG WashTower® units. These laundry solutions are designed for quieter operation, streamlined cycles and everyday efficiency, helping families simplify one of the most essential household tasks. For more details visit here.

Holiday Hosting, Elevated

Shoppers can save up to $200 when purchasing two eligible LG kitchen appliances, or $400 on the purchase of three or more eligible products. With sleek lines, smart and intuitive cooking features, LG refrigerators, ranges and dishwashers help create a kitchen that is both beautiful and brilliantly functional.

Learn more here.

Movies, Magic and Cozy Nights with LG CineBeam S

Available for a special price of $1,399.99, the LG CineBeam S turns any room into the perfect movie-night destination. Its bright, portable design makes it ideal for holiday classics, family gatherings and winter weekend marathons.

Learn more here.

The LG StanbyME 2: A New Holiday Essential

The portable LG StanbyME 2 is quickly becoming a lifestyle favourite. Use it into the kitchen for recipes, roll it to the living room for festive videos or detach the screen and hang it on the wall to display seasonal décor with Mood Maker. Its flexible design adapts to holiday traditions, big or small.

Explore it here.

Availability

Most promotions run from November 20, 2025 to January 7, 2026. Offers vary by region and are available while quantities last. Terms and conditions apply. Visit lg.ca for full details.

