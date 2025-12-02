Spreading Life's Good message across the country unlocks milestone donation to MLSE Foundation and MLSE LaunchPad

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG Canada) is excited to announce that Canadians have reached the $25,000 donation to MLSE Foundation to support the MLSE LaunchPad dance program. The donation – announced today – Giving Tuesday, is a result of Canadians' participation in the LG Optimism Meter, an initiative designed to spread the LG Life's Good message by creating and sharing songs that bring optimism to others.

LG believes that choosing optimism makes Life Good. Earlier this year, LG launched the Optimism Meter to amplify and track the power of optimism. With research showing that one-third of Canadians believe sharing feelings through emotional content [such as music] is one of the necessary ways to build meaningful connections and ultimately fuel optimismi, Canadians were invited to "move the meter" by creating a personalized song using LG's AI music tool Radio Optimism. Every personalized song created and shared with the hashtags #OptimismWins, #LifesGood, and #RadioOptimism fueled the Optimism Meter and helped unlock today's $25,000 donation to benefit MLSE Foundation and MLSE LaunchPad's dance program.

Focused on helping young people reach their full potential through sport, MLSE Foundation provides free access to programs that support physical health, mental well-being, education and career readiness. Part of MLSE Foundation's commitment to youth sport is MLSE LaunchPad, a 42,000-square-foot, sport-for-development facility located in downtown Toronto offering free sport, health, and leadership programs for youth ages 6 to 29. MLSE LaunchPad's dance program, centres on building confidence, physical literacy skills and exploring how their bodies can move through a variety of dance styles. Throughout the program, participants learn routines and techniques from different instructors, keeping every session fresh and exciting.

Lisa Wiele, MLSE LaunchPad Executive Director explained, "We're grateful for the continued support of our long-standing partner LG and of Canadians across the country. Their contribution strengthens this meaningful program. With our shared commitment to fostering optimism and joy in young people, we're excited to see how this donation will positively shape the lives of youth facing barriers."

While the goal of the LG Optimism Meter has been reached, individuals looking to create a personalized song and share it with someone special during the holiday season can still do so through the AI music tool, Radio Optimism. To get started, visit LG.ca.

