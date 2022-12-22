Adding to Its Collection of Compelling Colour Choices, LG's Cutting-edge Refrigerator Now Features Pantone's 2023 Colour of the Year

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - LG Electronics (LG) will present an exciting, new colour option for its groundbreaking refrigerator with MoodUP™ to offer personalized customer experiences at CES 2023. Coming to LG's colour-changing fridge in collaboration with the world-renowned Pantone Colour Institute, Viva Magenta – the Pantone Colour of the Year 2023 – is a brave and fearless crimson red that injects excitement and drama into home interiors, energizing any environment with its dynamic vibrancy.

The refrigerator with MoodUP™, unveiled at IFA 2022 in Berlin this September, boasts a diverse range of rich, dynamic colours to choose from; providing a convenient way for users to enliven their kitchen whenever they feel the need to change or refresh the mood. With the arrival of Viva Magenta, a stylish addition brought about by LG's close partnership with the Pantone Colour Institute, the upper door panel of the fridge now offers a total of 23 chic colour options. Owners of the 4-Door French-Door model can mix and match until their hearts are content, with more than 190,000 possible colour combinations at their disposal.

MoodUP users can easily select and apply Viva Magenta – and any of the other available colours – by using the intuitive LG ThinQ™ app. Implementing LED colour-changeable door panels, LG's innovative kitchen solution gives users the ability to customize the look of their fridge without the cost and hassle of having to physically replace any of its exterior elements.

For a more traditional look in the kitchen, users can turn off the MoodUP refrigerator's LED door panels at any time, and enjoy the charming colour combination of Lux Grey and Lux White. Timeless and understated, this clean, cool combo harmonizes well with any décor and evokes the natural, subtle contrast of different coloured stones.

"Now with Pantone Colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, the refrigerator with MoodUP epitomizes the convenience and customizability of LG's innovative ThinQ UP appliances," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to develop advanced lifestyle solutions offering differentiated customer experiences and unprecedented upgradability."

Visitors can experience all of LG's latest innovations, including the LG InstaView MoodUP refrigerator with Viva Magenta, at the company's booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 from January 5-8.

