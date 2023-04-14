LG continues its decade-long OLED leadership with the latest TV tech, updated webOS with enhanced personalization features to offer an elevated viewing and user experience

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG), a leader and innovator in the Home Entertainment category, is pleased to announce the availability of its highly anticipated 2023 OLED TVs in Canada. Celebrating 10 years of LG OLED leadership, the 2023 Home Entertainment lineup features LG's most advanced range of LG OLED TVs to date. The LG OLED evo G3 Gallery Edition series is now available for pre-order and the LG OLED evo C3 Series will be available in May at LG-authorized retailers across the country.

LG’s 2023 OLED TVs celebrate a decade of LG OLED leadership with the most advanced features to date. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

LG's latest OLED TVs elevate the viewing experience with premium self-lit picture quality, powerful image processing technologies, and an upgraded webOS platform providing even more smart features, as well as access to an ever-increasing library of lifestyle services.

LG introduced the world to the first-ever large screen OLED a decade ago, and since then, the company has continued to lead the OLED TV market. Its cutting-edge OLED TVs keep evolving to deliver ever-greater value to consumers and have earned many accolades from respected tech media outlets and industry experts. Renowned for their superb picture quality, LG OLED TVs produce vibrant pictures, with perfect black and an infinite contrast ratio for images that are remarkably lifelike.

The 2023 Canadian lineup is led by the LG OLED evo G3 series, which received a notable upgrade in the form of the Brightness Booster Max technology which incorporates brand-new light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms to increase brightness by up to 70 per cent.1 Brightness is mapped and controlled on a pixel-by-pixel basis, resulting in sharper, more realistic images. The OLED evo G3 series also applies Super Anti Reflective technology2 to reduce visual distractions such as light glares and reflections so that users can focus all their attention on what is on screen, even in a brightly lit environment.

LG's 2023 G3 OLED evo models also boast an aesthetic upgrade with the introduction of the ultra-seamless One Wall Design. Leaving virtually no visible gap when wall mounted3, this year's models bring style and effortless elegance to the living room or wherever users choose to install them.

Thanks to the precision and performance of LG OLED evo technology and the new α9 Gen6 AI Processor, the new models provide improved brightness and colour volume4 along with amazing clarity and detail.

All 2023 LG OLED models are equipped with the latest Alpha series processor that utilizes LG's most sophisticated AI-assisted Deep Learning technology to ensure outstanding picture and sound quality. AI Picture Pro now offers improved upscaling for better clarity, and enhanced dynamic tone mapping, which helps reveal the depth and detail in every frame. AI Picture Pro also integrates a picture processing technology that detects and refines important objects, such as people's faces, to give them a more lifelike HDR quality. In addition to fine-tuning image reproduction, the α9 AI Processor Gen6 powers LG's AI Sound Pro; a feature that helps viewers get swept up in the onscreen action by delivering virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TVs' built-in speaker system.

LG's latest TVs set themselves apart from the competition with a refreshed, more personalized, user experience in 2023. Featuring the latest version of webOS, this year's models introduce the all-new Home: a redesigned user interface (UI) that offers a range of customization options and more convenience than before. The new Quick Cards – grouped into convenient categories such as Home Office, Gaming, Music, and Sports – present users with a fast, simple way to access the content and services they use the most.

Furthering the personalized user experience on LG OLED TV is AI Concierge, which provides each user with a curated list of content choices based on their past usage and search inquiries. It also suggests useful settings, options and modes (including the Family care setting, Eye Comfort mode, Multi-View mode, clock setting, Bluetooth speaker connection, and mute sound) for customizing the viewing and user experience.

It is also compatible with the new smart home standard, Matter, giving users the ability to control and monitor a wide range of smart home devices from a growing list of global manufacturers, using only their LG TV.

New for this year, the OLED Care Program helps users keep their LG OLED TVs performing at their best. The OLED Care Program includes the Memory Optimizer, a feature that improves device performance and provides Screen/Sound Self-diagnosis. It also gives users access to functions that help care for the TV's OLED panel, such as Pixel Cleaning, Screen Move, Adjust Logo Brightness, and Care Recommendations. OLED Care can be accessed at any time using the shortcut key button on the remote control.

LG continues to leverage its technological leadership not just to create products and services for a better life. 2023 LG OLED TVs are designed to be kinder to the environment, from production all the way through to disposal creating sustainable cycles. LG OLED TVs have no backlighting unit, meaning each TV requires fewer materials to produce than a conventional LED TV. They also employ many components made from recycled plastics and are even shipped in eco-packaging made from recyclable materials and feature single-color printing. Easier on viewers' eyes, all of LG's 2023 model OLED TVs have been certified low blue light by TÜV Rheinland and flicker-free by UL Solutions.

Committed to making technology more inclusive, LG has implemented various features that make its latest TVs easier to use for people with disabilities. A long press on the LG Magic Remote's mute button brings up the accessibility menu, where users can find Learn TV Remote, which teaches them remote control's features. Improving accessibility for the hearing impaired, Sign Language Zoom allows users to adjust the size of the area where the sign language interpreter is shown on screen. LG TVs can also play sound through their built-in speakers and a Bluetooth® device, such as a hearing aid, simultaneously. Users with hearing difficulties can connect their hearing aid to the TV via Bluetooth, or by connecting a transmitter to one of the TV's HDMI ports and adjust the volume with their hearing aids' controls.

Pricing and availability

For more information including complete product details and where to buy, visit lg.ca.

1 Based on LG internal testing: 55/65/77" LG OLED evo G3 models are 70% brighter than non-OLED evo B3 models. The 83" LG OLED evo G3 model is 30% brighter than non-OLED B3 models. 2 Applies to 55/65/77-inch G3 models. 3 Applies to G series models only. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation requirements vary. See installation guide for details. 4 Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

