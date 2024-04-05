The latest CineBeam projector model is designed to complement Canadians' lifestyles, offering a high-quality 4K cinematic experience, in a portable design

TORONTO, April 5, 2024 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG) today announced that the LG CineBeam Q (model HU710PB) is now available for pre-order in Canada exclusively at LG.ca through April 18th.1 For Canadians seeking an elevated entertainment experience free from constraints of location, the LG CineBeam Q offers exceptional picture quality, impressive visuals, and the convenience of portability.

The LG CineBeam Q projector offers a high-quality 4K cinematic experience in a convenient, portable design (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

With a 360-degree rotatable handle and auto screen adjustment feature, this compact and powerful device is a truly innovative option for entertainment lovers or business professionals at home or on-the-go. Whether it's transforming a living room into a personal cinema, creating an immersive gaming environment, or bringing presentations to life with stunning clarity, LG is committed to redefining how content is consumed by delivering cinematic experiences Canadians can enjoy almost, anywhere.

Extending beyond its chic portable design, the LG CineBeam Q boasts premium picture quality, projecting stunning 4K UHD resolution images up to 120 inches and delivers vibrant, vivid pictures with a remarkable 450,000:1 contrast ratio and 154 percent coverage (overall) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. And what's more, users can activate the Light Drawing function to enhance the ambiance of a space with captivating digital images. This image-mapping feature projects images onto the wall, elevating the room with tranquil mood lighting.

Boasting a new suite of versatile and convenient features that effectively solve portability issues associated with conventional projectors, the LG CineBeam Q is equipped with Auto Screen Adjustment – an auto-focus feature that optimizes image placement and size, creating an immersive viewing experience in almost any space, while eliminating the inconvenience of the setup process. And, it is further enhanced by the intuitive LG webOS platform, which gives viewers the ability to watch their favourite shows with seamless access to popular streaming services. It also allows for effortless content sharing from smart devices via AirPlay 2 and Miracast.

All pre-orders for the LG CineBeam Q made on LG.ca, will include a protector case and portable screen (a $130 CAD value) as a gift with purchase2. LG CineBeam Q pricing begins at $1699.99 CAD. For more information, visit LG.ca.

______________________________ 1 The LG CineBeam Q will be available through additional retail channels once the pre-order ends. 2 Offer valid from April 5 to April 25, 2024. Exclusions may apply, see terms and conditions for details.

