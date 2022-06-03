LG'S AWARD WINNING 2022 HOME ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP NOW AVAILABLE IN CANADA

"LG was first to market with OLED technology, introducing OLED televisions in 2013," commented Gilles Pereira, Go to Market Manager, Home Entertainment LG Electronics Canada. "For more than a decade, we have driven OLED technological advancements, including the introduction of OLED evo technology. This year, we are excited to offer more size options to Canadians, along with new audio products to enhance the viewing experience."

New LG OLED sizes, expanded OLED evo technology

LG OLED technology continues to revolutionize the way Canadians watch TV. With powerful imaging technologies and an improved webOS offering even more smart features and services, LG's latest models will elevate the viewing and user experience like never before.

New LG OLED screen sizes were developed in response to customer feedback to bring smaller and larger sizes to LG's award-winning OLED televisions.2 Now featured in both the G2 and C2 series models, LG has given consumers more access to OLED evo technology, powered by LG's a9 Gen5 AI processor,3 which delivers higher brightness for ultra-realistic images with incredible clarity and detail.

The Canadian LG OLED 2022 lineup has expanded into the following sizes to meet various consumer needs:

LG OLED G2 series (available sizes: 55", 65", 77" and new for 2022, 83", 97") – LG's 2022 G2 series introduces a new 83-inch model and the world's first 97-inch OLED model 4 to complement the 55-, 65- and 77-inch TVs already in the lineup. The LG G2 series delivers a refined design with its attractive flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design.

to complement the 55-, 65- and 77-inch TVs already in the lineup. The LG G2 series delivers a refined design with its attractive flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design. LG's OLED award winning C series 2 offers a diverse selection of screen sizes with a total of six for 2022, (available sizes: 48", 55", 65", 77", 83" and new for 2022 42") – including the world's first 42-inch OLED TV, 4 ideal for console and PC gaming. The C2 OLED TV series features thinner bezels for a more immersive viewing experience in addition to giving the TV a sleeker design.

offers a diverse selection of screen sizes with a total of six for 2022, (available sizes: 48", 55", 65", 77", 83" and new for 2022 42") – including the world's first 42-inch OLED TV, ideal for console and PC gaming. The C2 OLED TV series features thinner bezels for a more immersive viewing experience in addition to giving the TV a sleeker design. LG OLED A2 series (available sizes: 55", 65") – is built with a 60 HZ refresh rate, providing consumers an entry-level OLED option.

LG QNED

Demonstrating its continuing leadership in the LCD TV space, LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell technology offers stellar colour reproduction with Nano colour pro. Able to deliver rich, accurate colours in the brightest and darkest areas of a scene, LG QNED TV's are capable of amazing contrast thanks to LG's Dimming Technology. The 2022 lineup features screen sizes ranging from 50- to 86-inches making it easier for viewers to lose themselves in their favourite content. All models are certified for 100% colour consistency,5 so viewers see the same, high-quality image every time, even at different viewing angles.

Upgraded User Experience

The latest version of LG's innovative Smart TV platform brings the user experience to life on LG's new TVs, delivering maximum convenience and easier content discovery. WebOS 22 introduces personal profiles so users can enjoy a more customized viewing experience. Under each profile, users can set up fast access to their favourite streaming services, get tailored content recommendations based on viewing history and receive real time alerts to keep up with favourite sports teams. Logging into profiles can be performed either from the TV browser or from a smartphone with NFC Magic Tap.

NFC Magic Tap can also be used to mirror a mobile device screen to an LG TV.6 Viewers can also mirror content from one TV to another in the home using Room To Room Share, which enables the viewing of cable or satellite content on another TV via Wi-Fi without an additional set-top-box. Also new for 2022, Always Ready turns an LG TV into a media display when not in use. Easily set up in the SETTINGS menu, Always Ready is activated with a press of the power button on the LG Remote to transform the screen into a digital canvas for showcasing artwork, keeping track of time or playing music.7

What's more, upgrading ThinQ AI will enable LG's 2022 TVs to become true smart home hubs. In addition to providing users with effortless voice control, and compatibility with other ThinQ-powered devices, ThinQ AI now offers support for Matter, a new industry standard for a more secure and seamlessly connected smart home, which will allow LG TVs to work as a controller for connected devices.8

New Premium Sound Bar

The new lineup of audio products offers premium performance, unique and stylish designs and new sound experiences1 while ensuring accurate and immersive sound for home cinema, music and gaming. The new LG sound bar (model S95QR) boasts an output of 810W and 9.1.5 channels of pure surround sound. It is a holistic high-end audio solution with five up-firing channels that improves clarity and enlarges the soundstage for the ultimate audio experience.

No home entertainment centre is complete without the ultimate audio setup. The new 2022 premium LG Sound Bar lineup – S95QR, S90QY, S80QR, S80QY – offer the new up-firing centre speaker and high-quality audio supported by Dolby Atmos and DTS: X for dynamic three-dimensional audio. The lineup boasts AI features including AI Room Calibration, which uses spatial awareness to optimize sound in any room. AI Sound Pro uses adaptive sound control to automatically adjust frequency range and sound field extension, depending on which genre of content the user is watching: news, music or cinema. They also work with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and AirPlay 2 as well as Chromecast and Spotify Connect.

For 2022, the LG Sound Bar lineup is designed with the environment in mind, with a lower carbon footprint throughout the entire product lifecycle. In addition to shipping in 100 per cent paper packaging and using recycled plastic resin for its outer case, the new sound bar models utilize a new composite fiber material that is lighter in weight to cut carbon emissions during shipping and transporting. Furthermore, due to their relatively modest power consumption, LG Sound Bar products save energy during usage as well.1

Pricing and Availability

For complete product details and where to buy, visit lg.ca.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a US $56-billion global innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognized innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions developed in partnership with Meridian Audio. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

______________________________ 1 https://www.lgnewsroom.com/2021/12/new-premium-soundbar-from-lg-delivers-next-level-audio-for-todays-at-home-lifestyle/ 2 https://www.lgnewsroom.com/2022/01/lgs-newest-innovations-earn-wide-range-of-honors-at-ces-2022/ 3 α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 AI Processor available in the following models: OLED Z2, OLED G2, OLED C2, QNED Mini LED QNED99, QNED Mini LED QNED95. 4 https://www.lgnewsroom.com/2022/01/new-lg-tvs-redefine-viewing-and-user-experience-with-unmatched-features-technologies/ 5 Certified by Intertek, LG QNED TVs deliver a high colour consistency recorded as 100 percent by CIE DE2000 across 18 color patterns with a viewing angle of ±30°. 6 Content sharing (e.g. photos, music, videos) supported in compatible Android and iOS devices. Screen mirroring supported in compatible Android devices, with support in iOS devices to be added later in 2022. 7 Always Ready available in OLED Z1, OLED G2, QNED Mini LED QNED99, QNED Mini LED QNED95, QNED Mini LED QNED90. Feature can be disabled from the TV settings menu. 8 Matter support available in second half of 2022.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]; LG-One Canada, Amrinder Marwah, C: 437-332-2609, [email protected]