First in Korea Certified to Test Functional Safety of Software for Autonomous Vehicles

SEOUL, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - LG Electronics' (LG) Software Testing Centre has officially been recognized as an ISO 26262-certified lab to conduct functional safety tests on software designed for autonomous vehicles. As South Korea's first facility certified to test such software, the results issued by LG's Software Testing Centre will have international credibility in over 70 countries and regions, including the United States, Europe and Japan. *

ISO 26262 is an international standard for the functional safety of electrical and electronic systems found in production road vehicles, as defined by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). One measurement of ISO 26262 determines the probability of accidents caused by errors in automotive software or development processes, a critical factor in the commercialization of self-driving vehicles. Certification allows LG to not only test the functional safety of software written for self-driving vehicles but all automotive software systems and AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture (AUTOSAR) that fall under the ISO 26262 standard without the involvement of external agencies.

The accreditation was issued by the Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme (KOLAS), an internationally recognized agency charged with the establishment of national standard systems and operation of industrial standardizations in matters related to safety and quality. LG's Software Testing Centre was previously recognized by KOLAS as an internationally accredited testing institution in software quality measurement (ISO/IEC 25023) and industrial functional safety (IED 61508-3) of electronic products and technologies including smart appliances, TVs, robots, AI, cloud and energy.

"LG Electronics is extremely proud to be entrusted with the world's best functional safety verification capability for automotive software," said Dr. I.P. Park, president and CTO of LG Electronics. "With this honour, LG will be able to provide even better products and services that customers can trust to deliver the most reliable software possible."

* According to the ILAC Mutual Recognition Agreement (ILA MRA).

