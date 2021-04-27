"With Canadians spending more time at home, discovering their inner chef or taking-on exciting and creative food challenges, piles of dirty dishes and pans are a reality," said Ashley Audisho, Senior Marketing Manager, LG Home Appliance. "We put forward our innovative technologies to create a kitchen solution to handle the dirty work. Without the need to pre-wash, even your sauced up dishes and lipstick-stained stemware come out spotless. And with the added feature to sanitize, you can have peace-of-mind, to enjoy more of life's moments."

A Spotless Clean the First Time

With four powerful spray arms instead of the standard two, LG's exclusive QuadWash technology uses Multi-Motion arms that rotate back and forth while spinning to power-clean dishes from multiple angles. TrueSteam includes four power steam nozzles centrally located on the door's interior to allow steam to circulate throughout the dishwasher. And, with a second blast of real steam in the drying cycle, TrueSteam delivers up to 60 per cent fewer water spots on dishware.3 LG's Dual Zone Wash enables users to vary the spray intensity in the upper and lower racks for optimal cleaning performance. Gently clean delicate dishes on the upper rack, while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans on the lower rack in the same wash cycle.

Little Conveniences You'll Use Everyday

The newly enhanced EasyRack™ Plus system provides flexibility and convenience for just about any load of dishes - like oddly shaped dishes, to help ensure optimal cleaning performance. Hold more items to save time and wash fewer loads with the height adjustable 3rd Rack – ideal for flatware, long-handled utensils, and hard-to-fit items.

Quiet Operation

LG's LoDecibel™ Operation is as quiet as 44 decibels – among the quietest in its class. Freely run the dishwasher without worrying about noise disruption. LG's innovative Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor and three-stage filtration system are designed for quiet performance, meaning it won't interrupt post-dinner conversations, virtual learning or naptime.

Resist Smudges to Enhance Shine

LG's 2021 line of energy-efficient dishwashers are offered in more styles and finishes – including Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel and Matte Black Stainless Steel. These finishes resist fingerprints and smudges to keep them looking their best without special cleaners. They can be cleaned easily with just a soft, dry cloth.

Certified to Sanitize*

With sanitization a priority, LG dishwashers enable users to clean and sanitize with confidence. All 2021 models are certified by the National Sanitization Foundation (NSF) to reduce bacteria on dishes by 99.99 per cent and reach a final rinse temperature greater than 85°C/185°F when operated on the steam cycle of TrueSteam models or the High Temp Cycle of other LG dishwashers.4

ENERGY STAR® Certified

The LG QuadWash with TrueSteam is ENERGY STAR® certified from ENERGY STAR Canada, earning it international recognition as a high-efficiency product. Helping consumers save money while helping the planet, ENERGY STAR certified dishwashers use 25 per cent less energy and 33 per cent less water than traditional models. LG was named Canada's Energy Star Appliance Manufacturer of the Year in 2020.5

With new ways to control your home, and a future-ready open platform, ThinQ®, LG's innovative line of connected home appliances includes the assortment of LG QuadWash Dishwashers with TrueSteam. Using the ThinQ app will help get things done more quickly than ever before -- receive notifications when a cycle is complete and operate the dishwasher with voice commands using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The 2021 line of smart, ThinQ-enabled LG QuadWash Dishwashers with TrueSteam technology include:

Top Control with Towel Bar Handle, LSDT9908SS (STUDIO) Smudge Resistant Stainless MSRP $1,999.99

Top Control with Towel Bar Handle, LDT7808BD Smudge Resistant Black Stainless MSRP $1,899.99

Top Control with Towel Bar Handle, LDT7808SS Smudge Resistant Stainless MSRP $1,799.99

Top Control with Pocket Door Handle, LDP6810BM Matte Black MSRP $1,699.99

Top Control with Pocket Door Handle, LDP6810SS Smudge Resistant Stainless MSRP $1,599.99

LG QuadWash Dishwashers with TrueSteam are available at Canadian retailers nationwide. For more about the entire line, visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en/quadwash.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information, please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en.

About LG Electronics Home Appliances

The LG Electronics is a global leader in home appliances. The company is creating total solutions for the home with its industry leading core technologies. LG is committed to making life better for consumers around the world by providing thoughtfully designed products, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners and built-in appliances. Collectively, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, great savings and compelling health benefits. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

