LG ELECTRONICS WANTS SPORTS FANS TO SHOW THEIR TEAM SPIRIT FOR PLAYOFF SEASON

Fans can win prizes by showing their 'Fan Fit' and by using #LifesGoodMoment in support of their favourite Toronto team

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - In honour of the Toronto Maple Leafs(1) making the 2022 post-season, LG Electronics Canada (LG) is celebrating with product giveaways for fans who show their team spirit and go-to 'fan fit'.

To enter the contest, fans are encouraged to post a photo of their best 'fan fit' featuring Toronto Maple Leafs attire to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with the #LifesGoodMoment hashtag and tagging @LGCanada. Whether it's a lucky jersey, face-paint or colour-coordinated game day snacks, LG wants fans to share their game day spirit.

Fans can also enter the contest by submitting images of their best 'fan fit' through the campaign microsite lifesgoodmoment.com/leafs . All photo entries will be added to a large mosaic that will be seen on game days on the LG screen in Maple Leafs Square outside of the Scotiabank Arena.

"This is an exciting time for fans to cheer together as a community," says Robin Powell, Vice-President and Head of Marketing at LG Electronics Canada. "As we follow the Leafs in their post-season journey, we look forward to seeing the inventive fan fits from dedicated fans celebrating their Life's Good Moment."

Throughout the playoff season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, LG will be offering bi-weekly prizes for those who participate in the contest. Prizes may include an LG WashTower™, LG Styler, LG OLED TV and LG TONE Free earbuds. Each round, one lucky fan will be selected to walk away with a prize.

The Fan Fit contest is a celebration of the Toronto Maple Leafs' achievements this season and is part of LG's long-standing partnership with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) and the #LifesGoodMoment campaign. Building on the emotional connection that live sports can create, LG continues to create moments that bring fans together.

For more information on LG, please visit www.lg.ca.

(1) "Toronto Maple Leafs", "Leafs" and associated word marks and logos are trademarks of the Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Partnership and are used under licence.

