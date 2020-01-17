LG Electronics Collects Record Number of Awards at CES 2020

LG continued its dominance in the TV category with its industry-leading LG OLED TVs winning 83 awards and honours from a wide range of industry experts. The cutting-edge LG SIGNATURE OLED TV RX (model 65RX) "rollable TV" was honoured by the Consumer Technology Association with the CES Best of Innovation Award in the Video Displays category. The LG SIGNATURE OLED ZX 8K TV was honoured as the CTA Mark of Excellence Video Display Product of the Year. LG's NEXTGEN OLED TVs powered by ATSC 3.0 received two dozen awards.

The new LG ThinQ front-load washing machine with AI DD received the most accolades among LG home appliances at this CES, recognized by USA Today and Newsweek, among others. LG's InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ featuring a new slow-melting Craft Ice dispenser also had an impressive showing receiving the CTA Mark of Excellence Award, CES Innovation Award and recognition from Women's Health.

LG G8X ThinQ with Dual Screen and 5G smartphones received CES Innovation Awards, while recognition went to LG's new AI-infused Proactive Customer Care service and the jaw-dropping LG OLED "Wave" exhibition that welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to the LG booth.

Overall, LG won 17 CES Innovation Awards (CTA's official program recognizing the best of the best at CES) across the home appliance, home entertainment and mobile communications categories, and LG received top accolades from tech experts and pundits at Time, Newsweek, USA Today/Reviewed.com, Engadget, Future, Good Housekeeping, The Verge, Architectural Digest, among many others.

Top awards earned by LG at CES 2020 include:

LG CX 4K OLED

Engadget: Best of CES

PC Mag: Best of CES

Reviewed.com: Editor's Choice Award

Pocket-lint: Best of CES

HD Guru: CES Top Pick

CTA Mark of Excellence: Video Display Product of the Year

LG GX Gallery Series 4K OLED TV

Gear Patrol: Editor's Pick CES 2020

BGR: Best of CES 2020

HD Guru: CES Top Pick

TechRadar: Best TVs of CES

LG SIGNATURE OLED ZX 8K TV

CES 2020 Innovation Award

CTA Mark of Excellence: Video Display Product of the Year

Gadget Match: Best of CES 2020

BGR: Best of CES 2020

LG Signature RX Rollable OLED

CES 2020 Innovation Award

Engadget: Best New TVs at CES 2020

SPY: Best of CES 2020

LG Soundbar SN11RG

CES 2020 Innovation Award

CTA Mark of Excellence: Loudspeaker of the Year: Soundbar

LG PuriCare Mini Air Purifier

CES 2020 Innovation Award

CTA Mark of Excellence: Emerging Technologies / Disruptor / Miscellaneous Home Technology Enhancements

LG ThinQ Front-Load Washing Machine

USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors' Choice Awards: Editor's Choice

Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors' Choice Awards: Editor's Choice Newsweek: Best of CES 2020

LG Proactive Customer Care

USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors' Choice Awards: Editor's Choice

LG G8X ThinQ with Dual Screen

CES 2020 Innovation Award

For more information on LG's CES 2020 awards and honours and additional information about LG's products announced at CES, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en .

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: Media contacts: Shari Balga, LG Electronics Canada Inc., C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]; Jon Koidis, LG-One Canada, C: 416 433-2332, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.lg.com/ca_en

