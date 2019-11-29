LG Electronics Canada's Hot Deals for Black Friday

Special promotions on mobile, home appliances, home entertainment and more

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2019 CNW/ - Kicking off the holiday shopping season, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a deal hunter's dream and LG Electronics Canada has its best deals of the season. Spanning mobile devices, home appliances, televisions, monitors, soundbars and more, there is something for everyone on this season's shopping list.

LG Electronics Canada compiled the best deals in one convenient website: lg.ca/promotions*. Consumers are encouraged to check with local retailers or carriers for specific details.

The LG Deals Snapshot

Mobile Communications

Some of LG's newest and best devices with AI ThinQ technology, including the LG G8X ThinQ® Dual Screen™, are available on promotion:

LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen featuring a detachable second display designed to enhance the user's multitasking capabilities is now available for $0 on select carrier plans;

featuring a detachable second display designed to enhance the user's multitasking capabilities is now available for on select carrier plans; LG G8 ThinQ is available for $0 on select carrier plans;

is available for on select carrier plans; LG G7 ThinQ is currently being offered for $0 on select carrier plans;

is currently being offered for on select carrier plans; LG Q60 available at $0 on select carrier plans.

Home Appliances

Some of this year's most sought after kitchen and laundry appliances are being offered at prices that can't be beat:

LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator with Craft Ice TM (LRFVC2406S) with the easy viewing door-in-door panel and two-inch round ice maker is available for $3,399.99 , regular MSRP $4,599.99 ;

(LRFVC2406S) with the easy viewing door-in-door panel and two-inch round ice maker is available for , regular MSRP ; LG Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Washer & Electric Dryer (WM3800HBA and DLEX3900B) are being offered at $1,899.98 , regular MSRP $3,099.98 (a 38 percent discount); the Pedestal Washer (WD100CB) that works with any LG front load washer manufactured since 2009 is available for $499.99 down from $1,049.99 regular MSRP;

(WM3800HBA and DLEX3900B) are being offered at , regular MSRP (a 38 percent discount); the (WD100CB) that works with any LG front load washer manufactured since 2009 is available for down from regular MSRP; LG Styler (S3RFBN) which uses gentle steam for a clothing refresh in minutes is available for $1,499.99 , regular MSRP $3,199.99 (more than 50 percent off!).

Home Entertainment

Providing a superior home entertainment experience, LG televisions offer stellar picture quality and sound;

LG OLED 55" TV (OLED 55B9) offering perfect black is now available for $1,599.99 , regular MSRP $1,999.99 ;

(OLED 55B9) offering perfect black is now available for , regular MSRP ; LG NanoCell 55" 4K TV (55SM8100) with AI ThinQ is available for $799.99 , regular MSRP $1,199.99 ;

(55SM8100) with AI ThinQ is available for , regular MSRP ; LG Ultra High Definition (UHD) 43" TV (43UM6910) at $369.99 , regular MSRP $449.99 ;

(43UM6910) at , regular MSRP ; LG Soundbar with Meridian and Dolby Atmos (SL10YG) is available at $999.99 , regular MSRP $1,399.99 ;

(SL10YG) is available at , regular MSRP ; LG Soundbar (SL4) now available at $199.99 , regular MSRP $299.99 .

Monitors & Projectors

LG 34" UltraGear QHD IPS Curved LED Gaming Monitor w/ G-SYNC TM (34GK950G) regular MSRP $1,699.99 , now $1,299.99 ;

(34GK950G) regular MSRP , now ; LG 34" UltraWide 5K2K Nano IPS LED Monitor (34WK95U-W) regular MSRP $1,649.99 , now is $1,149.99 ;

(34WK95U-W) regular MSRP , now is ; LG Full HD LED Smart Home Theatre CineBeam Projector (PF50KA) which offers optimized projection and full HD resolution regular MSRP $849.99 , now $699.99 .

*While quantities last. Prices and promotion periods are subject to change. Does not include applicable taxes and fees. Certain conditions apply. See retailer or carrier for details.

About LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: Shari Balga, LG Electronics Canada, Inc., C: 647-261-3603, Shari.balga@lge.com; Shaday Livingston, LG-One Canada, C: 416-319-2118, shaday.livingston@lg-one.com

Related Links

http://www.lg.com/ca_en

