LG Electronics Canada Introduces the ProBeam BU50NST Projector to Meet the Needs of Canadian Businesses

"It's important that we understand the needs of the Canadian market and products like the LG ProBeam projector exemplifies how LG is addressing these needs within businesses, schools and more." said Andrew Chlebus, Vice President of Business Solutions, LG Electronics Canada. "The ProBeam offers incredible brightness, sharpness, colour accuracy and a 20,000 hour lamp life."

The LG ProBeam is a powerful compact 4K UHD, allowing it to be used in brightly-lit rooms or settings. With its flexible setup, the projector can be mounted on a ceiling or table-top to meet the needs of boardrooms, hospitals and classrooms. The immersive picture quality benefits both educational attentiveness while providing highly detailed images necessary in corporate and healthcare environments. The LG ProBeam complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards* and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.

With the Lens Shift and 1.6x zoom feature, the LG ProBeam projector can immediately project a 60 percent larger image without moving or re-adjusting, easily turning a 100-inch projection into a 160-inch projection in seconds, allowing the user to set the screen to the exact size of the location. The detailed keystone adjustment and its extreme brightness capability can project a minimum screen size of 40 inches and a maximum size of 300 inches (25 feet). Wireless connection is possible with any Android™ device, and standard ports include USB and HDMI.

The LG ProBeam 4K projector is available across Canada through dealers and resellers. Visit www.LG.ca for more information.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine): BU50N complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

LG Electronics Business Solutions Company is a trusted business partner offering innovative products and solutions for international customers worldwide. Through unique offerings such as industry-leading OLED signage and video walls with nearly invisible bezels, LG has made itself a formidable name in the commercial sector. With heavy investments in future growth engines such as high efficiency solar solutions, energy storage systems (ESS) and energy management solutions (EMS), LG is committed to returning strong value to its customers. For more information on LG's Business Solutions, visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en/business .

About LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en.

