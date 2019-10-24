LG Electronics Canada Encourages Canadians to Care For and Wear Clothing Longer

"Instead of discarding clothing, we are encouraging Canadians to properly care for their clothes, so they can wear them longer or pass them along for someone else to use," says Don Pennell, Vice-President, Home Appliance, LG Electronics Canada. "Proper clothing care begins in the laundry room."

The right tools – including reliable appliances and cleaning products - are essential to ensure the longevity of clothing. Appliances such as LG washing machines and the LG Styler may play a role in reducing clothing waste, by providing effective, gentle and reliable care for the clothing items Canadians already own and love.

A game-day staple, such as a lucky jersey, may be worn multiple times a week during game season. Canadians can trust the LG TWINWashTM front load washer's TurboWashTM and 6Motion TM technologies, to be gentle without sacrificing washing performance.

A beloved denim jacket or pair of jeans is safe in the LG Styler, where deep-penetrating TrueSteamTM technology and gently moving hangers reduce odours and remove allergens without using harsh chemicals.

As part of the #StillWearingIt campaign LG Electronics Canada collaborated with celebrity chef Anna Olson and four other Canadians to share their #StillWearingIt story. These stories highlight the importance of caring for beloved clothing pieces and how LG's innovative laundry system can help care for and prolong the life of treasured garments.

"When washing clothes, it's important to look for detergents and soaps that have deep-cleaning power without harming the fabric," says Jasmine Sodhi, Laundry and Home Care at Henkel Canada. "Harsh chemicals, like bleach, can actually break-down the fibres of clothing and speed up the wear and tear process. Persil's 10 Dimensions of Clean ensure clothes are cared for in the wash. Things like anti-graying technology and Fibre Care are built-in for those with the highest standards of cleanliness and care."

Additional findings for the LG #StillWearingIt Survey include:

54 per cent of survey respondents stated they throw away clothing at least once a year

The majority of respondents (86 per cent) donate clothing and one quarter (25 per cent) sell clothing at least once a year

Respondents from British Columbia are more aware of textile waste, at 71 per cent, compared to respondents in other provinces

Additional tips on caring for your clothes from Henkel Canada:

Choose the right detergent for the occasion . For those times that need some extra stain fighting power, look for a specially formulated blend like the Persil® ProClean™ All in One. This keeps harsh chemicals, like bleach, off fabrics and combines a powerful detergent with Pro-Lift technology to lift stains as clothes wash.

. For those times that need some extra stain fighting power, look for a specially formulated blend like the Persil® ProClean™ All in One. This keeps harsh chemicals, like bleach, off fabrics and combines a powerful detergent with Pro-Lift technology to lift stains as clothes wash. Load the washing machine correctly. If a machine is too full, the drum cannot spin the laundry correctly and clothing will not be washed properly. Also, choose the cycle that best fits the items being washed to protect fabric and save on electricity.

If a machine is too full, the drum cannot spin the laundry correctly and clothing will not be washed properly. Also, choose the cycle that best fits the items being washed to protect fabric and save on electricity. Extending the life cycle of jeans. That old-adage that jeans should never be washed is not true. Buildup of bodily oils and dirt can wear them down. To best take care of denim – spot clean any stains, sort laundry into light and dark colours (always follow the care instructions on clothing labels), turn them inside out, and use a gentle cycle on the washing machine, with cold water.

