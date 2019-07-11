LG Electronics Appoints Darin Graham as Head of Artificial Intelligence R&D in Toronto

Graham brings more than 20 years of experience leading innovative projects that take creative ideas to the marketplace. He has led numerous international R&D programs and been a pivotal force in building Canada's AI ecosystem. His contributions to the field include enhanced technology-based applied outcomes, and through his work, he has facilitated economic growth by increasing industry knowledge and helping develop human capital.

Graham has strong relationships with networks in academia and research. He has held key positions in various research organizations, including ORION (Ontario's Research and Innovation Optical Network), NZi3 (New Zealand's ICT Innovation Institute), CITO (Communications and Information Technology Ontario, an Ontario Centre of Excellence).

In collaboration with University of Toronto, LG opened the Toronto AI Lab in August 2018. The lab, which also collaborates closely with LG's Silicon Valley AI Lab in Santa Clara, Calif., is actively conducting research to secure artificial intelligence source technologies by utilizing neural networks, which are key to Deep Learning. In Toronto, research subjects are inspired by various fields such as "Edge AI," which processes artificial intelligence data from devices that are used by customers without going through a cloud server, and "Reinforcement Learning," in which artificial intelligence learns solutions through repeated learning without direct human intervention.

LG plans to apply such technologies to the development of robots, home appliances, automobiles and energy control to develop services that will improve the quality of life for customers. LG is actively pursuing opportunities to work with and invest in local artificial intelligence startups in Canada.

Meanwhile, LG is running education and certification programs with Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Toronto to develop the future roster of AI specialists. Students receive one-on-one guidance from lead professors at each university to carry out projects in voice, image and control intelligence.

Graham earned his PhD in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Toronto, with his thesis focused on advanced neural networks for autonomous robotic control systems; a Master of Science (MASc) in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Toronto, and Bachelor of Mathematics (BMath) in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics from the University of Waterloo.

