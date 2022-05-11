Organizations to recognize local Community Heroes that create Life's Good Moments for families that stay at RMHC across Canada every day

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - To further deliver LG's "Life's Good" brand vision, LG Electronics Canada (LG) is proud to announce its corporate partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Canada to shine a light on the power of the human spirit and the many ways that individuals continue to do good for others who are most in need in their communities.

The partnership with RMHC extends LG's North American Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Experience Happiness initiative, and complements the company's global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities to focus on Canadian youth and strengthen the capabilities of future generations.

The partnership will create meaningful opportunities to connect, communicate, and celebrate the staff and volunteers within RMHC's 33 programs across the country, who help families by providing the comforts of home when they must travel far for the medical care their child needs.

"We truly value the work that RMHC is doing to support families with children in need of medical help across our communities every year by providing them with a safe home to stay," explains Jaeseung Kim, President and CEO, LG Electronics Canada. "Our goal is to connect with the caregivers and volunteers in Ronald McDonald Houses and recognize the life's good moments they are creating for these families, wherever they are and whoever they're with."

All 16 Ronald McDonald Houses across Canada will have access to a Community Heroes grant provided by LG to support their immediate local needs. LG's support will also enable 238 overnight stays at Ronald McDonald Houses across Canada for families caring for a sick child.

"We are so grateful to LG for joining us in our shared mission to enable access to pediatric healthcare for families with sick children," adds Leslie Hederson, Director of National Partnerships

LG's #LifesGoodMoment campaign celebrates every day Community Heroes and recognizes the many ways that individuals create moments to make life good for those in need while acknowledging the importance of giving back to the community.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a US $56-billion global innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. In an average year, the RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 26,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need. The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. For more information, please visit www.rmhccanada.ca.

