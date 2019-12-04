LG Brings Slow-Melting Round 'Craft Ice' to Innovative InstaView® Refrigerators

As Canadians celebrate the holiday season and raise a glass to the end of the year, many hosts want to bring a premium experience to their guests, and Craft Ice ™ allow hosts to create signature cocktails at home using show-stopping balls of ice. Whether serving alcohol or a virgin cocktail, ice is an important factor to the perfect drink.

"When crafting a signature cocktail or mocktail, many people consider the ingredients they're using and how they all work together to build a unique flavour profile, however few understand the important role ice plays," says Scott Morrison, CEO and Distiller, Heretic Spirits and Vice-President of Communications, Ontario Craft Distillers Association. "Ice does more than keep cocktails chilled. As it melts, it becomes a part of the drink mix and using the wrong ice can dilute your hard work."

Holiday hosting tips from Scott Morrison:

Round ice at home : Round ice is the perfect complement to craft cocktails because it melts slowly. This allows your guests to sip and enjoy the original flavour of their drink longer, without diluting the taste.





A cocktail for all : A great cocktail can be made with or without alcohol. Try playing with holiday inspired flavours like ginger, cranberries or pomegranates to create a unique drink. The LG InstaView Door-in-Door ® panel easily allows you to access these needed cocktail essentials and beverages like soda and juice without opening the fridge door, while keeping your items cold and fresh.





The right ice, for the right drink: Use crushed, cubed and sphered ice accordingly depending on the drink being served and your guest's drink preference.

LG InstaView Door-in-Door® refrigerators with Craft Ice™ brings one of the hottest – and coolest – beverage trends into the home, automatically making slow-melting round ice, measuring two-inches in diameter, without the hassle of manually filling and freezing ice molds. With the ability to store up to 25 ice spheres in the freezer drawer bin and auto-replenishment, LG InstaView Door-in-Door® refrigerators with Craft Ice™ represent a game-changer for home entertaining and opens a new world for home mixologists and cocktail connoisseurs.

The kitchen is the heart of every party and where many traditions and memories are born. Between mingling with guests and tending to what is baking in the oven, it is a balancing act for any host.

"Serving a pre-made dish when you're expecting company might seem easier. However, with a few easy tips and a little planning, anyone can create a great menu while still being a part of the party and building lasting memories with friends and loved ones," says Chef Anna Olson.

Holiday hosting tips from Chef Anna Olson:

Prep in advance : To avoid digging in and out of the fridge for ingredients, prepare them in advance. LG InstaView Door-in-Door ® refrigerator with Craft Ice™, provides easy access to needed ingredients without wasting energy and letting cold air out of the fridge.





Spend more time catching up and less time checking your oven : Instead of making a big meal, try putting together smaller hors d'oeuvres, like gougères – they're a crowd pleaser and easy to make.





: Instead of making a big meal, try putting together smaller hors d'oeuvres, like gougères – they're a crowd pleaser and easy to make. Multitask with the LG ProBake Convection™ oven which has the main heating element and fan on the back wall for optimal heat distribution, so your cookies, roasts and more are perfectly cooked every time. Even heat distribution also means you can fill every rack in your oven, cook more dishes and save more valuable time.

