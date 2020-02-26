LG Announces V60 ThinQ 5G With LG Dual Screen™, Designed For A Truly Mobile Future
Feb 26, 2020, 10:00 ET
LG's Newest V Series Smartphone Combines 5G Connectivity, Upgraded LG Dual Screen and Larger Battery for Maximum Multitasking
TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, LG Electronics (LG) introduced the LG V60ThinQ 5G, the latest evolution of the iconic V series smartphone. Featuring 5G connectivity, upgraded audio, video and photo capabilities and updated software experiences with a refined aesthetic, the LG V60ThinQ 5G is designed for a mobile lifestyle and purposefully built to maximize productivity and entertainment.
World Class Cameras and Audio/Video Quality
LG has equipped the LG V60ThinQ 5G with its most advanced camera features and technologies yet, to offer next-level videography experiences. The LG V60ThinQ 5G features two rear cameras and a time of flight (ToF) sensor array, including a 64MP main camera lens for sharper, brighter images regardless of lighting conditions. Also available is a 13MP wide angle lens for more agile and all-encompassing shots. For the first time ever on an LG device, LG V60ThinQ 5G supports 8K video recording for capturing videos in stunning 8K quality and jaw-dropping detail.
Alongside the latest camera and video innovations, LG's latest smartphone continues the company's legacy of leveraging the very best technologies for superior audio performance. Four brand-new, high-performance microphones allow for recording sounds from various directions to deliver realistic audio experiences no matter the surroundings. The device also offers Voice Bokeh, a feature that separates users' voices from background noise, allowing content creators to place more focus on the subject while reducing excess noise. Also included is the LG 3D Sound Engine, an audio processing technology first introduced on LG OLED TVs. This innovation recognizes the type of content and optimizes the sound accordingly for a more cinematic quality.
All-Day 5G
Built to get the most from 5G, LG's newest V series device packs a generous 5,000mAh battery for extended use of the 6.8-inch OLED display and LG Dual Screen, meaning more time for streaming high quality games, movies and video calls. The LG V60ThinQ is also equipped with the Qualcomm's top-of-the-line processor – Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform and Snapdragon X55 5G modem – to ensure the fastest, most seamless, 5G experience.
Modern, Functional Design
Both the phone and the upgraded second screen accessory come with super sharp 20.5:9 ratio FHD+ P-OLED displays that are almost a half inch larger than before. Even so, the new Dual Screen tips the scale at the same superbly portable weight as its predecessor, thanks to the thinner OLED panel. With a ribbed back for a more secure grip and the same-sized OLED panel found in the V60ThinQ 5G, LG Dual Screen doubles the available screen real estate to make multitasking, productivity, gaming and entertainment more enjoyable than ever. What's more, users can set the LG Dual Screen's 2.1-inch Cover Display to always display key information for easy access at a glance or configure it to time out after 10 seconds.
LG V60ThinQ 5G also features a design that seamlessly brings together metal and glass for a premium feel in the hand. Coupled with two exciting new colors, chamfered edges and a spacious 6.8-inch OLED display, the smartphone up-levels design for the 5G era.
"Our strategy is to introduce differentiated 5G devices to meet the rise in consumer demands as the global 5G market matures," said Morris Lee, president of LG's Mobile Communication Company. "The LG V60ThinQ 5G with the Dual Screen is the ideal device for consumers who love to create, consume and share content in the 5G era."
The LG V60ThinQ 5G will roll out in key markets of North America, Europe and Asia starting next month.
Key Specifications:
LG V60ThinQ 5G
- Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform with
Snapdragon X55 5G Modem
- Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)
- Memory: 8GB RAM / 128GB / microSD (up to 2TB)
- Camera:
- Rear:
- 64MP Standard (F1.8 / 0.8μm / 78˚)
- Pixel Binning to 16MP
- 13MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 117˚)
- Z Camera (ToF Receiver / Emitter)
- Front:
- 10MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.22μm / 72.5˚)
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Operating System: Android 10
- Size: 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9mm
- Weight: 214g
- Network: 5G / LTE / 3G / 2G
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC /
USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)
- Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- Colors: Classy Blue
- Others: Stereo Speaker / 4Ch Microphones / AI CAM / Google Lens /
32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / LG 3D Sound Engine / HDR10+ /
Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 4+ / MIL-STD 810G Compliance /
IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / FM Radio
LG Dual Screen™
- Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD + P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)
- Cover Display: 2.1-inch Mono
- Size: 175.9 x 86 x 14.9mm
- Weight: 134g
- Contact Type: Pogo 10-pin charging adaptor (compatible with USB Type-C)
- Folding Type: 360 Freestop Hinge
- Colors: Black
|
* Memory configuration will vary depending on market and mobile operator
About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company
The LG Mobile Communications Company is an innovator in the mobile industry that delivers insightful innovations to enhance customers' lives. A world leader in wireless technology, LG Mobile is one of the first manufacturers to introduce a 5G smartphone to the consumer market. With a strong heritage of introducing high performance cameras, advanced audio, superior displays and intuitive interfaces to the smartphone industry, the LG Mobile Communications Company continues to offer differentiated mobile products to today's busy consumers. For more information about LG's mobile offerings, visit www.LG.com.
About LG Electronics Canada Inc.
The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en.
SOURCE LG Electronics Canada
For further information: Media Contacts: Shari Balga, LG Electronics Canada Inc., 647-261-3603, [email protected]; Jon Koidis, LG-One Canada, 416-433-2332, [email protected]
Share this article