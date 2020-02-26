LG Announces V60 ThinQ 5G With LG Dual Screen™, Designed For A Truly Mobile Future

World Class Cameras and Audio/Video Quality LG has equipped the LG V60 ThinQ 5G with its most advanced camera features and technologies yet, to offer next-level videography experiences. The LG V60 ThinQ 5G features two rear cameras and a time of flight (ToF) sensor array, including a 64MP main camera lens for sharper, brighter images regardless of lighting conditions. Also available is a 13MP wide angle lens for more agile and all-encompassing shots. For the first time ever on an LG device, LG V60 ThinQ 5G supports 8K video recording for capturing videos in stunning 8K quality and jaw-dropping detail.

Alongside the latest camera and video innovations, LG's latest smartphone continues the company's legacy of leveraging the very best technologies for superior audio performance. Four brand-new, high-performance microphones allow for recording sounds from various directions to deliver realistic audio experiences no matter the surroundings. The device also offers Voice Bokeh, a feature that separates users' voices from background noise, allowing content creators to place more focus on the subject while reducing excess noise. Also included is the LG 3D Sound Engine, an audio processing technology first introduced on LG OLED TVs. This innovation recognizes the type of content and optimizes the sound accordingly for a more cinematic quality.

All-Day 5G

Built to get the most from 5G, LG's newest V series device packs a generous 5,000mAh battery for extended use of the 6.8-inch OLED display and LG Dual Screen, meaning more time for streaming high quality games, movies and video calls. The LG V60ThinQ is also equipped with the Qualcomm's top-of-the-line processor – Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform and Snapdragon X55 5G modem – to ensure the fastest, most seamless, 5G experience.

Modern, Functional Design

Both the phone and the upgraded second screen accessory come with super sharp 20.5:9 ratio FHD+ P-OLED displays that are almost a half inch larger than before. Even so, the new Dual Screen tips the scale at the same superbly portable weight as its predecessor, thanks to the thinner OLED panel. With a ribbed back for a more secure grip and the same-sized OLED panel found in the V60ThinQ 5G, LG Dual Screen doubles the available screen real estate to make multitasking, productivity, gaming and entertainment more enjoyable than ever. What's more, users can set the LG Dual Screen's 2.1-inch Cover Display to always display key information for easy access at a glance or configure it to time out after 10 seconds.

LG V60ThinQ 5G also features a design that seamlessly brings together metal and glass for a premium feel in the hand. Coupled with two exciting new colors, chamfered edges and a spacious 6.8-inch OLED display, the smartphone up-levels design for the 5G era.

"Our strategy is to introduce differentiated 5G devices to meet the rise in consumer demands as the global 5G market matures," said Morris Lee, president of LG's Mobile Communication Company. "The LG V60ThinQ 5G with the Dual Screen is the ideal device for consumers who love to create, consume and share content in the 5G era."

The LG V60ThinQ 5G will roll out in key markets of North America, Europe and Asia starting next month.

Key Specifications:

LG V60ThinQ 5G

Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform with

Snapdragon X55 5G Modem

Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Memory: 8GB RAM / 128GB / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

Rear:



64MP Standard (F1.8 / 0.8μm / 78˚)





Pixel Binning to 16MP





13MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 117˚)





Z Camera (ToF Receiver / Emitter)



Front:



10MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.22μm / 72.5˚)

Battery: 5,000mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Size: 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9mm

Weight: 214g

Network: 5G / LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC /

USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible) Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Colors: Classy Blue

Others: Stereo Speaker / 4Ch Microphones / AI CAM / Google Lens /

32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / LG 3D Sound Engine / HDR10+ /

Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 4+ / MIL-STD 810G Compliance /

IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / FM Radio

LG Dual Screen™

Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD + P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Cover Display: 2.1-inch Mono

Size: 175.9 x 86 x 14.9mm

Weight: 134g

Contact Type: Pogo 10-pin charging adaptor (compatible with USB Type-C)

Folding Type: 360 Freestop Hinge

Colors: Black

* Memory configuration will vary depending on market and mobile operator

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

The LG Mobile Communications Company is an innovator in the mobile industry that delivers insightful innovations to enhance customers' lives. A world leader in wireless technology, LG Mobile is one of the first manufacturers to introduce a 5G smartphone to the consumer market. With a strong heritage of introducing high performance cameras, advanced audio, superior displays and intuitive interfaces to the smartphone industry, the LG Mobile Communications Company continues to offer differentiated mobile products to today's busy consumers. For more information about LG's mobile offerings, visit www.LG.com.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en.

