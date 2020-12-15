LG Announces Autonomous Robot With Disinfecting UV Light for Various B2B Applications

"This autonomous UV robot comes at a time when hygiene is of the highest priority for hotel guests, students and restaurant customers," said vice president Roh Kyu-chan, head of the robot business division in LG's Business Solutions Company. "Consumers can have the peace of mind that the LG UV robot will help reduce their exposure to potentially harmful germs."

To be officially unveiled at Digital CES® 2021, LG's new robot is expected to enable a new standard of hygiene by helping to disinfect high-touch, high-traffic areas. Because of its autonomous design, the robot will be able to move easily around tables, chairs and other furniture, generally irradiating a room's touchable surfaces in 15 to 30 minutes, disinfecting multiple areas on a single battery charge.2

Engineered to be easy to operate, LG's robot can be integrated into established cleaning routines without requiring extensive staff training or specialists to operate. Staff will be able to monitor progress via remote updates to mobile phones or tablets. Employee exposure to UV rays will be minimized through a built-in safety lock activated by human motion detection sensors,3 pressing of an emergency stop button or via the mobile application.

"A higher level of hygiene will be expected by customers in the contactless ecosystem which we are now facing," Roh said. "LG is committed to leveraging its diverse expertise in robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving to develop creative solutions to tackle tomorrow's challenges."

1 Covers wavelength spectrum between 100-280nm.

2 Actual time based on room size.

3 Motion detection sensors effective up to 5 meters radius.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en.

About LG Electronics Business Solutions

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for international customers worldwide. Through unique offerings such as industry-leading OLED signage and video walls with nearly invisible bezels, LG has made itself a formidable name in the commercial sector. With heavy investments in future growth engines such as high efficiency solar solutions, energy storage systems (ESS) and energy management solutions (EMS), LG is committed to returning strong value to its customers. For more information on LG's Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: Shari Balga, LG Electronics Canada Inc., C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]; Jon Koidis, LG-One Canada, C:416-433-2332, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.lg.com/ca_en

