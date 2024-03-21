Leyad Acquires State of the Art Industrial Building in Winnipeg

MONTRÉAL, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Leyad, a leading player in Montreal's real estate market, announces the acquisition of a prime industrial building in Winnipeg, located at 1450 Mountain Ave.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of this exceptional industrial building in Winnipeg," stated Henry Zavriyev, President of Leyad. "This investment underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint and strengthening our presence in key markets. Winnipeg's strategic location and vibrant industrial landscape make it an ideal choice for our continued growth and success."

Industrial building purchased by Leyad (CNW Group/Leyad)

The newly acquired state of the art facility features a building area of 263,430 square feet sitting on 9.27 acres of land, with the majority of the building being occupied by Canada Goose. Other tenants include Shared Health as well as the City of Winnipeg.

The property, located in Inkster Industrial Park, is close to Centreport Canada Way and is on a major transit artery, providing ease of access for labour.

"We believe that this acquisition aligns perfectly with our long-term strategic objectives," added Henry Zavriyev. "By investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure and expanding our operational footprint, we are well-positioned to capitalise on emerging market opportunities."

The acquisition of 1450 Mountain Ave represents a significant milestone for Leyad in the city of Winnipeg, signalling its continued commitment to growth and expansion in the industrial sector of the city.

ABOUT LEYAD

Leyad is a leading real estate development company based in Montreal. It specializes in the design, construction, and management of residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. Its team of experts is dedicated to providing high-quality and affordable buildings to families and communities. The company stands out for its commitment to innovation, efficiency, and environmental engagements.

SOURCE Leyad

For further information: For media and commercial leasing inquiries, please contact: Gregory Castiel, [email protected], 514-473-5363