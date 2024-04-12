Leyad Acquires Iconic Johnston Terminal in Winnipeg from Artis REIT

WINNIPEG, MB, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Leyad, a leading real estate company based in Montreal, announced today the successful acquisition of the iconic Johnston Terminal in Winnipeg from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Leyad and reinforces its commitment to strategic growth and investment in prime real estate assets.

Facade of Johnston Terminal (CNW Group/Leyad)

Johnston Terminal, a historic landmark, and a trophy property in Winnipeg, has long been recognized for its important architecture and prime waterfront location in the Forks. The terminal, originally built in 1928 as part of the city's railway infrastructure, has since been transformed into a bustling commercial hub, housing a diverse range of retail, dining, and office spaces. Tenants include Amazon, Manitobah Mukluk, the Teacher's Retirement Allowance Fund and the Old Spaghetti Factory.

"We are thrilled to add Johnston Terminal to our portfolio of exceptional properties," said Henry Zavriyev, CEO of Leyad. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our acquisition profile, focusing on high-quality assets in key markets. Johnston Terminal's rich history, prime location, and strong tenant mix make it a valuable addition to our portfolio."

Leyad is committed to preserving Johnston Terminal's legacy and enhancing its appeal as a premier destination for businesses and visitors in Winnipeg. As stewards of this iconic property, Leyad aims to leverage its expertise and resources to further elevate the tenant experience and drive value for stakeholders.

"We see tremendous potential in Winnipeg's commercial real estate market," added Zavriyev. "Our investment in Johnston Terminal reflects our confidence in the city's economic growth and our ongoing commitment to investing in top-tier assets that deliver long-term value."

With this acquisition, Leyad continues to strengthen its presence in Winnipeg's real estate landscape, building on its reputation as a trusted and innovative developer and operator.

For more information about Leyad and its portfolio of properties, visit www.leyad.com.

ABOUT LEYAD

Leyad is a leading real estate company specializing in commercial properties across Canada. With a focus on strategic acquisitions and sustainable development, Leyad is committed to creating vibrant and dynamic spaces that enhance communities and drive economic growth.

SOURCE Leyad

For further information: For media and commercial leasing inquiries, please contact: Gregory Castiel, [email protected], 514-473-5363