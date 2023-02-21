MUMBAI, India, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Levio, as a premier Canadian consulting firm in the field of business and technology, solidifies its global presence by setting its footprints in India with the opening of offices in Mumbai.

With the ultimate goal of supporting its clients in their business and digital transformation journey, Levio strongly believes that the new India operations will be an added asset in its growing service offering. India will greatly accelerate Levio's pursuit of an industrialized delivery model.

Building on its international experience from the opening of an office in Morocco, Levio will expand its overseas capabilities by adding India as a development center to support global delivery. The goal for the India office, as a value creator, is to build a Capability Development Center integrated with the overall Levio worldwide ambitions.

India provides an impressive pool of IT talent. The country's IT sector has evolved from a mere tactical location that provides cost arbitrage to a strategic location that has the potential to further the story of digital transformation and innovation.

"India's vision to become a world-leading digital economy is aligned with Levio's strategy of becoming a preferred global partner in digital transformation. For Levio, a digitally optimized organization, India offers important advantages such as its highly adaptive culture & professional work ethics. These attributes make India a destination of choice to set-up an offshoring facility that will bring value to our customers." says François Dion, President and founder.

About Levio

Levio is a digital native consulting firm providing services covering all aspects of digital transformation, from business strategies to information technologies (IT), to organizational management. Since its creation in 2013, Levio has grown by leaps and bounds, and was listed on America's Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 for its sustainable growth. Moreover, for a second year in a row, Levio ranks among the top 25 Best Places to Work in Canada according to Glassdoor.

The firm specializes in supporting its institutional and corporate clients when implementing digital transformation programs or mega-projects. For close to 10 years, Levio has built its reputation on an outstanding team of consultants who deliver substantial solutions benefiting from new technologies to help its clients gain efficiency and profitability. Levio now comprises nearly 2 000 consultants in its 12 offices in Canada, the United States, Morocco, France and India.

Learn more at https://levioconsulting.com.

