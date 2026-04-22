QUEBEC CITY, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Levio, a Canadian leader in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Mantle Technologies, a Montreal-based innovator in distributed data infrastructure. The partnership represents a foundational step in Levio's broader initiative to build a comprehensive sovereign technology stack for Canadian organizations.

As governments and enterprises accelerate the adoption of AI, the question of sovereignty has become operational. Organizations require systems that perform and ensure that data, infrastructure, and decision-making remain governed within national and regional boundaries.

Levio's approach is structured around a multi-layered sovereignty stack, spanning infrastructure, security, and data. Within this model, Mantle provides a critical capability at the data layer through its distributed fragmentation architecture.

Mantle's technology fragments and distributes data across independent nodes, ensuring that no single location ever holds complete, readable information. This approach reduces systemic risk, strengthens resilience, and aligns with emerging post-quantum security requirements.

The model has already been validated internationally. Mantle contributed to the development of a sovereign regional cloud in France's Grand Est region, demonstrating that this approach is deployable at scale and applicable to jurisdictions seeking greater control over their digital infrastructure.

Through this partnership, Levio will act as prime integrator, combining Mantle's capabilities with its expertise in AI, governance, and mission-critical systems delivery. Together, the organizations will pursue opportunities across government and regulated industries where sovereignty, security, and operational reliability are essential.

"Sovereignty is no longer a theoretical discussion. It is becoming a design requirement for modern digital systems," said André Trudel, Senior Partner & Global Head of Public Sector. "This partnership is a first step in assembling the capabilities required to deliver sovereign AI and infrastructure in a way that is both credible and operational."

"Data sovereignty isn't achieved through encryption alone. It requires rethinking where and how data exists in the first place," said Mathieu Bouffard, VP Growth and Partnerships, Mantle Technologies. "Mantle eliminates the need to trust any single provider by fragmenting and dispersing files so that no complete data ever exists in one location. Partnering with Levio allows us to bring this architectural approach into the mission-critical environments where sovereignty isn't optional; it's foundational."

The partnership reflects Levio's intent to move early in the sovereignty space, establishing the foundational components required to support Canadian clients as demand for secure, locally governed AI and cloud infrastructure continues to grow.

About Levio

Levio is one of Canada's two largest fully Canadian-owned system integrators specializing in digital transformation. With close to 2,000 professionals, Levio helps organizations turn vision into measurable value. The firm excels at orchestrating large-scale, complex initiatives, leveraging deep expertise in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and data. Levio serves diverse sectors including financial services, insurance, healthcare, government, aerospace, and retail.

Learn more about Levio: levioconsulting.com

About Mantle

Mantle Technology is a Montreal-based infrastructure company that has redefined how sensitive data is stored and protected. Using a distributed fragmentation architecture, Mantle fragments files and disperses them across multiple independent storage nodes, ensuring that no single location, provider, or jurisdiction ever holds complete information.

Mantle integrates seamlessly with enterprise backup and storage platforms, enabling organizations to adopt distributed storage without disrupting existing workflows. The company serves regulated industries, government agencies, and enterprises requiring the highest standards of data control, resilience, and operational sovereignty.

Learn more about Mantle: mantle.technology

SOURCE Levio

For more information, please contact: Anne-Marie Côté, Partner, Co-Lead Communications and Marketing, Levio, [email protected], 514-969-8884; Mathieu Bouffard, VP Partnerships, Mantle, [email protected]