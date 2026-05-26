QUEBEC CITY, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - On the occasion of the international symposium "AI and the Future of Human Dignity", held at the Vatican on May 25 and 26 under the aegis of Monsignor Renzo Pegoraro, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life and Titular Archbishop of Gabii, Richard St-Pierre, Quantum and AI Sovereignty Senior Advisor at Levio, took part in discussions surrounding the impacts of artificial intelligence on our societies.

From left to right: 1. Richard St-Pierre – Quantum and AI Sovereignty Senior Advisor, Levio 2. William Priest – Founder of Epoch Investment Partners 3. Olga Grishchenko – CEO and Founder, ODBT Group 4. Vincenzo Cursio – 2018 Nobel Peace Prize nominee 5. James Muller – Co-Founder, International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (CNW Group/Levio)

Bringing together international leaders from scientific, economic and institutional circles, the event provided an opportunity to collectively reflect on a question that has now become unavoidable: how should the development of artificial intelligence be governed as it becomes a true decision-making actor in our economies and organizations?

AI at a turning point: from a tool to an actor

As artificial intelligence now takes its place at the center of economic, social and ethical debates worldwide, questions of governance, accountability and control are becoming central to organizations.

Beyond adoption, many sectors, particularly banking and insurance, are entering a new phase: the transition from organizations that use AI to organizations that are becoming AI-native, embedding AI into core operations, decision-making and value creation. This shift is beginning to shape expectations across other sectors, including the public sector, as organizations rethink how they operate and govern in an AI-driven environment.

"Artificial intelligence is no longer a tool we pick up and set down. It has become an actor that decides, transacts and acts in the real world, with real consequences for our institutions. We are no longer simply talking about automation; the sovereignty of our organizations is being redefined," added Richard St-Pierre, Quantum and AI Sovereignty Senior Advisor at Levio.

During the symposium, Richard St-Pierre took part in a panel discussion alongside James Muller, co-founder of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, exploring the profound transformations that artificial intelligence is expected to bring to our societies, as well as the ways it will reshape employment, social dynamics and access to technologies.

The broader discussions throughout the symposium, which also featured contributions from Vincenzo Cursio, 2018 Nobel Peace Prize nominee, highlighted the ethical and societal implications of these technologies on a global scale.

"What gathered here was not only expertise, but conscience. The measure of these technologies will not be their power, but whether they enlarge the human person or diminish it. That is a question no nation can answer alone," said Vincenzo Cursio, 2018 Nobel Peace Prize nominee.

The key role of countries like Canada

At the symposium, St-Pierre brought a Canadian perspective to the relationship between technology and society, with a focus on how AI, quantum technologies and digital sovereignty can be deployed in ways that support public trust, institutional resilience and long-term social benefit.

Among the central themes: how countries such as Canada position themselves in the face of the AI dominance of major powers. The discussion underscored the need to build sovereign AI capabilities at the pace the technology now demands. As AI evolves faster than traditional procurement, governance and policy cycles, organizations and governments must be able to adopt responsibly without falling behind.

This also creates an opportunity for middle powers to define a third path. "This is one where middle powers like Canada pool their sovereign infrastructure, share data on terms they trust, and help shape the rules that govern emerging technologies," said Richard St‑Pierre. "That is where technological capability and human dignity can be reconciled."

Levio: Canadian expertise recognized internationally

Levio's participation in this event reflects the growing international recognition of its expertise in artificial intelligence and digital sovereignty, two levers that are now strategic for organizations.

This presence also reflects the active role the company plays in developing responsible and sovereign AI solutions, particularly through structuring partnerships aimed at building digital infrastructures where data, systems and decision-making processes remain under national governance.

About Levio

Levio is one of Canada's two largest fully Canadian-owned system integrators specializing in digital transformation. With close to 2,000 professionals, Levio helps organizations turn vision into measurable value. The firm excels at orchestrating large-scale, complex initiatives, leveraging deep expertise in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and data. Levio serves diverse sectors including government, financial services, insurance, healthcare, aerospace, and retail.

Learn more about Levio: levioconsulting.com

SOURCE Levio

Source: Anne-Marie Côté, Partner and Co-Lead, Communications and Marketing, [email protected]; Media inquiries, Jessica Rousseau, Senior Advisor, TACT, [email protected], Mobile: 438-396-8288