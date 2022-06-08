Levio acquires Binary Star, A Maritime Success Story

"We are very proud to join forces with Binary Star, a successful maritime organization in systems development and engineering. The complementarity of our expertise and skills will allow us to better our offer to our respective clients, allowing them to have access to an expanded range of services.

Binary Star specializes in migration and development of cloud-based solutions, mobile application development, and systems engineering. They have excellent rapport with clients both in their region and in the United States. We have developed an ambitious growth plan to capitalize on their business relationships, the available talent in the Maritimes, and move closer to our goal of becoming a North American leader in digital transformation." said Levio President François Dion.

"Over the past 9 years, at Binary Star, we have overcome many challenges and achieved important milestones, and still we have managed to provide world-class coaching and development services to our clients while creating an environment in which our consultants can thrive, grow and maintain a work-life balance.

We want our employees to have career advancement opportunities. We intend on staying the best technology partner for our clients as well as offering them greater business opportunities. This partnership with Levio will create value for both our employees and our customers.", declared Dustin Sparks, President of Binary Star.

About Levio

Levio is an information technology (IT) and organizational management consulting firm, ranked 2nd among the fastest growing Canadian companies in the 2019 edition of Canadian Business magazine's Growth 500.

The company specializes in helping clients implement digital transformation programs or large-scale projects. Over the past 8 years, Levio has built its reputation on a team of outstanding consultants who deliver large-scale solutions that leverage new technologies to help clients become more efficient and profitable. Levio now employs near 2,000 consultants across its eight offices in Canada, the United States and Morocco.

Learn more about Levio at https://levioconsulting.com/

About Binary Star

Binary Star is a remote-first consultancy firm created in 2013, headquartered in Prince Edward Island, Canada. Binary Star's software professionals partner with clients to deliver state-of-the-art innovation by seeking out and retaining the best consultants across the globe to ensure their clients' success in a fast-changing world.

Binary Star specializes in custom software development and leadership, cloud-based solutions and AI driven customer interactions. All 50 software professionals located across Canada, USA, Mexico, Brazil, and Australia.

Find out more about Binary Star at https://binarystar.ca/

