TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity"), one of Canada's top investment management firms, today announced the launch of Fidelity Long-Term Leaders Fund, a diversified global equity strategy that aims to deliver long term capital growth by investing primarily in equity securities of companies anywhere in the world that are believed to be leaders in their respective industries and have above-average long-term growth potential. This Fund uses quantitative techniques in the construction of its portfolio.

"Fidelity has a long history of developing and offering strong investment products that meet the demands of advisors and can help fulfill investors' financials goals. The launch of Fidelity Long-Term Leaders Fund continues that tradition by offering Canadian investors a new global growth equity option to help them achieve their financial goals," says Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC.

What makes a Long-Term Leader?

The Fund follows a collaborative portfolio management approach, with a team of eight portfolio managers, each with considerable research and industry experience that work together to manage and support the Fund.

The Fund's portfolio managers and research analysts take a long-term approach to growth investing that aims to identify companies that are believed to be current or future industry leaders poised for durable multi-year earnings growth.

The team focuses on the following attributes of long-term leaders:

Sustainable competitive advantages – such as scale, network effects, pricing power, brand recognition and low threat from substitute products.





Strong management teams – that tend to allocate their capital in an efficient manner, be customer-obsessed, focus on stakeholder equity and have a clear strategic vision for the future.





Attractive industry characteristics – including strong growth potential, secular and emerging trends, consolidation/M&A activity, low competition/industry rivalry and high barriers to entry.

"This Fund is what Fidelity seeks to do best: generate long-term value through bottom-up fundamental research," says Creelman.

This Fund is also available in a currency neutral version.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $157 billion in assets under management (as at October 16, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity is available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Mutual funds, including exchange-traded funds, are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Investors will pay management fees and expenses, may pay commissions or trailing commissions and may experience a gain or loss.

