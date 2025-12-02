MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle, Canada's leading organization for battery collection and recycling, is expanding its Recycle Your Vapes program in Quebec to include cannabis vape devices. This initiative is supported by the Government of Quebec and RECYC-QUÉBEC, aiming to address an urgent environmental issue. Quebec becomes the first Canadian province to implement a comprehensive recycling program for cannabis vape devices.

Building on the initial program launched January 1, 2025, this expansion responds to the rapid growth of battery-powered products and evolving cannabis consumption methods, ensuring proper end-of-life recycling. In collaboration with producers, retailers, government entities, municipal partners, and stakeholders, Call2Recycle is deploying a safe and responsible solution that prevents batteries and device components from ending up in landfills, promoting a circular economy. This proven model can be implemented nationwide, wherever Canadians live and shop.

"As the market evolves, recycling solutions must keep pace, and Call2Recycle continues to support the transition to responsible recycling practices," says Joe Zenobio, President and CEO at Call2Recycle Canada. "Whether it's household batteries or those embedded in emerging products, our mission remains the same: to provide safe, convenient, and proven solutions for responsible collection and recycling. With nearly thirty years of leadership in battery management, Call2Recycle is proud to contribute to Quebec's waste reduction goals through an innovative program designed to keep up with a constantly changing market."

Developed and managed by Call2Recycle in collaboration with producers, government entities, and Crown corporations, and in consultation with the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks; the Ministry of Health and Social Services; RECYC-QUÉBEC; and other stakeholders, the Recycle Your Vapes program offers a scalable model for the responsible management of battery-powered devices and their increasingly complex components. The program's expansion complements Call2Recycle's stewardship efforts by emphasizing long-term, innovative solutions for the safe collection and processing of embedded batteries and recoverable materials such as metals and plastics, supporting a circular system within the province.

The program continues to grow its dedicated collection network to maximize convenience and accessibility for adult consumers across Quebec. Participating drop-off locations are equipped with specially designed containers for safety and ease of use, with more sites planned as the program expands. Once collected, Call2Recycle's qualified partners sort and recycle the batteries and other device components to recover valuable materials and ensure proper end-of-life management.

Why It Matters

Battery-powered devices require specialized handling: never throw them in the trash or regular recycling bins.





Recycle Your Vapes offers a safe and convenient option that helps prevent potential fires and environmental damage while supporting a circular economy.





offers a safe and convenient option that helps prevent potential fires and environmental damage while supporting a circular economy. The expansion strengthens Call2Recycle's leadership by providing a province-wide solution for all consumer batteries, whether sold separately or embedded in devices.





Adult consumers in Quebec can find their nearest drop-off location and learn more about safe device and battery recycling at recycleyourvapes.ca .

About Call2Recycle Canada

For more information, please visit our website: call2recycle.ca

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries, Call2Recycle fulfills regulatory obligations while advancing a circular economy.

The organization manages several leading programs, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries, Recycle Your Vapes for battery-powered vapes and e-cigarettes in Québec, and the voluntary industry-led EV Battery Recovery Program for electric vehicle batteries Nationwide.

Call2Recycle operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, Yukon and Nova Scotia, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta. Its collection and recycling services cover household batteries (up to 5 kg) and e-transport batteries used in e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and electric vehicles (EVs).

Since 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted more than 55 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It is committed to excellence in environmental stewardship, holding certifications in globally recognized standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 9001. With a network of over 15,000 collection locations--including leading retailers and municipal sites--Call2Recycle is a trusted partner in building a cleaner, more sustainable Canada.

SOURCE Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Camille Vandeerstraeten, Communications Director, Call2Recycle Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 416-738-4032