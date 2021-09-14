– 12 Canadian drag artists are vying for the $100,000 grand prize –

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - They're back! Today, Crave announced the fierce and fiery cast of 12 Canadian queens competing to become Canada's next Drag Superstar. It was also revealed that CANADA'S DRAG RACE, which took home five Canadian Screen Awards for its inaugural season including Best Competition Series, returns for its 10-episode sophomore season on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes rolling out Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Each episode of CANADA'S DRAG RACE tests competitors' talents, and challenges them to master singing, dancing, acting, impersonation, design, and improvisation. One competitor is eliminated at the end of each episode, until one queen is left standing with the crown, scepter, and title of Canada's next Drag Superstar.

Throughout this journey, the queens share their personal struggles, successes, and showcase the importance of celebrating everyone's charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. In addition to RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE fan-favourites like Snatch Game, Rumails, and Untucked, Season 2 is also set to bring audiences a few surprises and 'RU-veals,' while also celebrating the uniqueness of Canada's drag scene and queer community.

As previously announced, judging CANADA'S DRAG RACE this season is a panel of four homegrown icons – Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, Amanda Brugel, and Traci Melchor – who are joined every week by a celebrity guest judge.

