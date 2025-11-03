OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement to recognize National Francophone Immigration Week:

"Today marks the launch of the 13th edition of National Francophone Immigration Week, with the theme 'Thank you for enriching our Francophonie.' This week is an opportunity to celebrate the cultural, economic and social contributions of Francophone newcomers and the fundamental role they play across Canada.

"Throughout the week, we are highlighting our initiatives that demonstrate our ongoing commitment to supporting the development of Francophone minority communities outside Quebec, including the Welcoming Francophone Communities initiative. I am proud to note that we are on track to meet our 2025 admissions target of 8.5% for French-speaking permanent residents outside Quebec.

"At the last meeting of the Forum of Ministers Responsible for Immigration, we had several discussions with our provincial and territorial counterparts on immigration priorities. Together we committed to developing a new federal-provincial-territorial action plan to increase Francophone immigration outside Quebec. This revised plan will be developed in consultation with our community partners and will support the strengthening of the demographic weight of Francophone minority communities.

"On the occasion of National Francophone Immigration Week, I would like to welcome all newcomers who have chosen to build their lives in Canada and to contribute to the sustainability of our communities.

"Happy National Francophone Immigration Week to all!"

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

