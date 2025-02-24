OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canadian governments seek to break down internal trade barriers between provinces and territories, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) urges policymakers to use this opportunity to make it easier for Canadians to access the health care they need when they need it.

We applaud the work of the national Committee on Internal Trade to seize the moment to facilitate the mobility of Canadian professionals who want to work across jurisdictions. This is especially critical when it comes to our country's doctors.

When so many Canadians just can't access medically-necessary care, we must use all tools at our disposal to strengthen the health system. Today, physicians must hold separate licences for each province or territory they choose to practise in. With few exceptions, practising in a different province or territory involves a burdensome application process and thousands of dollars in fees. This fragmented approach contrasts with the spirit of the Canadian Free Trade Agreement to support mobility rights of workers – and patients pay the price.

While important steps have been taken to expedite pan-Canadian mobility of physicians, now is the time to knock down the barriers that still stand in the way. The CMA has been calling on governments to implement pan-Canadian licensure as one important step to help strengthen our struggling health system.

Provinces and territories also have varying rules that make it challenging for international medical graduates to become licensed to practise medicine. Expediting tailored processes to ensure all qualified physicians can safely practice in Canada requires investment in our provincial colleges. But the return on investment, expanding the number of physicians practicing in Canada, benefits all Canadians. This urgent issue must be addressed as part of modernizing physician licensing models in Canada.

Increasing the mobility of doctors will lead to improved patient outcomes and help hospitals meet clinical demands and staffing needs at a time when many are critically under-resourced.

Dr. Joss Reimer

President, CMA

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.



SOURCE Canadian Medical Association (CMA)

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: Canadian Medical Association, Elena Gabrysz, 514-839-7296; Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671, [email protected]