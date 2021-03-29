The artworks will be displayed free of charge at the former MAC boutique

At Place des Arts

April 5-25, 2021

Information 514 847-6273 / [email protected]

Follow Printemps du MAC on Facebook and Instagram

#printempsdumac

"Once the pandemic kept going month after month, it became obvious that April 2021 would also go by without us being able to bring our beautiful eclectic crowd together for our annual event to support the MAC," says Lysandre Laferrière, Co-Chair of the Printemps du MAC committee. "Despite this, the committee remained united and determined to connect with the next generation that has been around for nearly 14 years. The Printemps du MAC auction is the result of this work. We hope that the public will show its support as our cultural institutions and artists need it more than ever."

With the pandemic severely affecting the arts ecosystem here (restricted access to artist studios, creative venues, galleries and cultural institutions, resulting in loss of direct revenue for the entire cultural scene), the Printemps du MAC committee was compelled to take action and highlight the importance of art in our daily lives and in our homes.

A unique auction, 14 eclectic works

Targeting both connoisseurs and a new generation of art enthusiasts, the Printemps du MAC, presented by National Bank, aims to introduce emerging and professional local artists.

There's something for everyone in this unique auction curated by Erika Del Vecchio, a member of the organizing committee. The lots include a brutalist sculpture, blown glass, textile art, a neon installation and even a tattoo session. Accessible and collectible, the works will be on display from April 5 to 25, 2021, in the windows of the former MAC boutique (at Place des Arts). The public is invited to visit the works free of charge for their personal enjoyment before making their choice.

"This auction 2.0 would never have been possible without the incredible generosity of the 13 contributing artists who donated a piece of art and whom we would like to thank, especially given the year they have just been through," says Francis Guindon, Co-Chair of the Printemps du MAC committee. "As the committee's main mission is to promote the Museum to our next generation and share our passion for contemporary art with a clientele of young collectors, we believe that this initiative will be of interest to many… Especially after spending the last few months confined at home, we're all thinking about giving it a new look."

"A society is indissociable from the impacts attributable by its culture, with art playing an obvious and fundamental role in its evolution," says Erika Del Vecchio, Curator of the Auction. "The past year has been revealing for many with regards to the space and attention given to art and how we perceive it in our daily lives. Above all, one must consciously choose art; however, it is together that this choice becomes a manifesto of our needs, and that we collectively spread this message that will impact many facets of our lives."

The Printemps du MAC committee and the MAC Foundation gratefully acknowledge the artists who donated a work for the auction:

Gab Bois

Sophia Borowska

Michelle Bui

Frédéric Cordier

Sébastien Gaudette

Fanny-Jane

Muriel Jaouich

Verre d'Onge

Elisabeth Perrault

Gabriel Rioux

Frédéric Tougas

David Umemoto

Vickie Vainionpää

A direct impact on MAC activities

Printemps du MAC, presented by National Bank, was created in 2007 as a means to raise awareness among younger generations of contemporary art and the crucial role the MAC plays in protecting and promoting this heritage in Quebec, Canada and the world.

Every year, the event dazzles under the guidance of the Printemps du MAC Organizing Committee, a group of young philanthropists passionate about contemporary art, whose mission is to plan a unique event with genuine added value for guests as well as provide the MAC with exposure benefiting the MAC Foundation.

Printemps du MAC organizing committee

The MAC Foundation wishes to offer its heartfelt thanks to Co-Chairs Francis Guindon (Quartz Co.) and Lysandre Laferrière (Magil Construction), as well as the members of the organizing committee, who so graciously put in the time and effort to make the event a success.

Members:

Shady Ahmad (Budge Studio)

Ariane Bisaillon (Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP)

Virginie Bourgeois (Morgan Stanley)

Daniel Daunais (National Bank Private Banking 1859)

Erika Del Vecchio (Pierre-François Ouellette Contemporary Art)

Allison Forbes (Raisonnable)

Olivier Lapierre (Communications Advisor, Citizen and Media Relations)

Nikolaos Lerakis (Artistic Director)

Marion Isabelle Muszynski (Electronic Arts)

Catherine Plourde (National Bank)

Stéfanie Stergiotis (WANT Les essentiels)

Acknowledgments

The Museum and its Foundation are deeply grateful to National Bank for its unwavering support as the presenting partner of Les Printemps du MAC.

About the Fondation du MAC

The Fondation du MAC is dedicated to supporting the museum in its various activities, with a focus on building the collection, mounting exhibitions and maintaining educational programs. To achieve this mission, the Foundation's mandate is to raise funds from organizations and individuals interested in promoting and preserving contemporary art from Québec, Canada and abroad. In this way, the Foundation helps raise the profile of the collection at the heart of Canada's premier institution devoted exclusively to contemporary art.

About the MAC

Located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal makes today's art a vital part of Montréal and Québec life. For more than fifty years, this vibrant museum has brought together local and international artists, their works and an ever-growing public. It is a place of discovery, offering visitors experiences that are continually changing and new, and often unexpected and stirring. The Musée presents temporary exhibitions devoted to outstanding and relevant current artists who provide their own, particular insight into our society, as well as exhibitions of works drawn from the museum's extensive collection. Every form of expression may be featured: digital and sound works, installations, paintings, sculptures, ephemeral pieces, and more. In addition to its wide range of educational activities familiarizing the general public with contemporary art, the Musée also organizes unique artistic performances and festive events. It is a window onto a myriad of avant-garde expressions that increase the exposure and awareness of art throughout the city and beyond.

SOURCE Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

For further information: Roxane Dumas-Noël, Head of Public Relations, Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal, T. 514 847-6232, [email protected]; Olivier Lapierre, Press relations, Printemps du MAC committee, C. 514 583-3868

Related Links

http://www.macm.org

