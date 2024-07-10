MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie celebrates pollinators with the 2nd edition of Les Butineries, a festive weekend from July 26 to 28 on the Insectarium's outdoor site, near the Pollinator Garden. Three days of free activities for the whole family, including two evenings (a first!) to learn all about pollinating insects and how to protect them.

Understanding our relationship with pollinating insects, experiencing a privileged contact with them, and above all, marveling at their beauty and diversity in an urban setting—this is what the Insectarium team has in store for you during Les Butineries!

"In Montréal, just like everywhere else in the world, pollinators play a vital role in our ecosystems and in our daily lives. That's why our administration is taking action to root nature in the city and encourage initiatives to protect pollinators. We are delighted to support these actions through Space for Life, which is organizing three days of free and enjoyable activities for the public. We invite all citizens not to miss the "Les Butineries" event at the Montréal Insectarium," said Caroline Bourgeois, vice-president of the city's executive committee and member responsible for sports and recreation, Space for Life, the French language and eastern Montréal.

Experts on hand to keep you in the know

Throughout the weekend, kiosks staffed by experts from the Insectarium and elsewhere (Polliflora, Regroupement des éco-quartiers) will provide information on topics as varied as greening urban habitats, the monarch butterfly, scientific research into pollen and pollinators, tips and tricks for your garden, and how to pick native plants to attract pollinating insects. What insects are pollinators? Why do they pollinate? Come and discover their world and how you can lend them a hand.

A weekend teeming with activity

Les Butineries will unfold in a buzzy atmosphere where youngsters will, among other things, get to take on fun challenges, create a new garden for pollinators with the Insectarium team, encounter artists on stilts, have their faces painted and, why not, create an insect costume for the parade at the end of the day!

Les Butineries in the Evening – A first-ever night-time component

From 8 pm, the animation team at the Insectarium invites the public (recommended age: 7 and up) to an evening in which dance, music and science will come together for a unique experience! Start with an immersive dance performance—Out of Focus—inspired by the world of insects, created and performed by Marie Lévêque. Then, let yourself be transported by the music of Leon Louder, experimental musician and sound designer, who will give a 90-minute musical performance entitled Entomophonie, created entirely from real-life and modified insect sounds.

Moving to the rhythm of the music and guided by the Insectarium team, you could catch a glimpse of beetles, butterflies and other insects during the Insects Under the Stars activity. All sorts of nocturnal insects are active at dusk and after nightfall. Their diversity is as rich as it is astonishing! Budding photographers can also contribute to the Biodiversity Challenge's community science project by recording their observations via the iNaturalist platform.

The Insectarium's mission continues

Les Butineries is a concrete initiative by the Insectarium in response to the City of Montréal's Pollinator Protection Plan, to which Insectarium experts have contributed. The Insectarium team is thus pursuing its mission of accompanying the public and providing them with essential tools in order to raise awareness of the importance of insects and the role they play in protecting biodiversity. In so doing, the Insectarium gives new meaning to the word "entomophilia," to express our love, appreciation and respect of insects.

LES BUTINERIES July 26 to 28 Insectarium outdoor site – Free event 10 am to 5 pm – Expert kiosks and animation 8 pm to 11 pm – Dance and music performances, night-time insect watching Viau or Pie-IX Metro Stations P2 Parking (paid) - 4581 Sherbrooke St. East

8th International Monarch Monitoring Blitz – July 29 to August 4 Save these dates, stay tuned, and be among the thousands of people across Canada, Mexico and

the U.S. who join forces every year to support monarch conservation. Find milkweed, check for

monarchs, and record your observations. More information on the Mission Monarch website.

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which is made up of the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium de Montréal. Together, these museums located in Montréal form Canada's largest natural science museum complex, welcoming over 2.4 million visitors each year. In view of the challenges our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and taking actions aimed at mobilizing the public behind the socio-ecological transition.

