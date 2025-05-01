Lennox Calls on Communities to Nominate Local Heroes for the 2025 Feel The Love® Program

Now through August 31, community members are encouraged to submit nominations for deserving individuals who could benefit from a donated HVAC system.

DALLAS, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leading provider of innovative home comfort solutions, announced that nominations are open for its Feel The Love program, sponsored by the LII Lennox Foundation. In partnership with its generous dealer network across the U.S. and Canada, Lennox will donate and install heating and cooling (HVAC) units for community heroes. Deserving individuals can be nominated until August 31 at FeelTheLove.com.

"Feel The Love reminds me that the strength of our team goes beyond the products we build. It's grown into an impactful tradition that would not be possible without our dealer partners," said Lennox Residential HVAC VP/GM Lanessa Bannister. "As awareness, engagement, and reach increase each year, we're proud of where the program stands and excited about the possibilities ahead."

For 16 years, Feel The Love has impacted numerous communities and continues to grow with more dealer involvement each year, reflected by nearly 30 percent increase in dealer participation from 2023 to 2024. Nominees have included educators, first responders, healthcare professionals, families facing financial challenges, and individuals impacted by natural disasters. Since 2009, Feel The Love has installed over 2,700 heating and cooling systems for homeowners in need, including over 435 installations last year.

In 2024, Lennox and We Care Plumbing, Heating, and Air partnered to donate a brand-new air conditioning unit to Mike and Sarah Hooper, nominees from Riverside County, CA. Their daughter, Landis, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident that requires constant care and comfortable living conditions.

"We've been on the other side, where we're trying to give as much as possible," said Feel The Love recipient Mike Hooper. "For people to step up and give to our family during this tragedy, in the middle of this storm as we suffer daily, we're really grateful for We Care Plumbing, Heating, and Air and Lennox."

Throughout Feel The Love Installation week, October 3-12, 2025, selected recipients will receive free brand-new heating and cooling systems. For more information and updates, follow Lennox on Facebook and Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

About Feel The Love™

Since 2009, Feel The Love has been a key program for Lennox Residential to give back to its communities. Culminating in Feel The Love Installation Week in October, Lennox partners with HVAC installers and local community members in the United States and portions of Canada to deliver units at no cost to people who consistently put others before themselves and need a helping hand. For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households across the United States and Canada, visit FeelTheLove.com. The LII Lennox Foundation sponsors the Feel the Love program.

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.