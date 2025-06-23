The Lennox Side Discharge Heat Pump is a compact unit designed for efficient, quiet operation.

DALLAS, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Lennox Residential HVAC, industry-leader in home comfort solutions, announced the launch of the Elite Series EL18KSLV Side Discharge Heat Pump, combining efficient performance and space-saving design.

"The Side Discharge Heat Pump gives homeowners in zero-lot-line or narrow-lot homes access to a high-efficiency heat pump without needing extra space," said Sarah Martin, executive vice president and president of Lennox Home Comfort Solutions. "As more homeowners consider all-electric solutions, we are committed to expanding our product range to help our dealers meet their needs."

The EL18KSLV Side Discharge Heat Pump features a narrow cabinet designed for easy installation in space-limited areas, such as zero-lot-line homes. Its variable-capacity design adjusts output to align with household comfort needs while supporting energy efficiency. With ratings up to 19.00 SEER2 and 10.00 HSPF2, the unit is built to help reduce energy use and may contribute to lower utility costs throughout the year. A precision-balanced, direct-drive fan enables sound levels as low as 54 decibels, comparable to an electric toothbrush.

The EL18KSLV Side Discharge Heat Pump is compatible with multiple Lennox smart thermostat product lines, allowing users to manage settings through various smart home platforms.

The unit qualifies for the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit, a federal incentive for high-efficiency home upgrades. Additional utility or regional incentives may apply.1

The EL18KSLV Side Discharge Heat Pump is available to purchase through local Lennox dealers. For details, visit www.lennox.com.

ABOUT LENNOX

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

1 Lennox Industries Inc. ("Lennox") is not a tax advisor and does not make any representation, warranty, guarantee or other assurance as to whether a particular matchup qualifies or is eligible for tax credits. Moreover, the tax laws are subject to change. As a result, Lennox highly recommends that you consult with a tax advisor regarding your qualification for the tax credits in your circumstance and verify and review the applicable tax laws and regulations.

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.