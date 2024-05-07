Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Announces Revisions to Management Reports of Fund Performance

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd., manager of the Leith Wheeler Investment Funds, announces today that it has discovered an error in the Management Reports of Fund Performance ("MRFPs") dated December 31, 2023 all of its publicly offered mutual funds, other than Leith Wheeler Money Market Fund. In each case, the portfolio turnover rate that was previously reported was overstated as a result of the inclusion of portfolio securities having a remaining term-to-maturity on the date of acquisition by the Fund of one year or less in the calculation. The revised MRFPs disclose the correct portfolio turnover rate for each Fund and have been re-filed with securities regulators. They can be found on our website at www.leithwheeler.com and at the SEDAR+ website, www.sedarplus.ca.

The following Funds are impacted:

Leith Wheeler Balanced Fund

Leith Wheeler Canadian Dividend Fund

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity Fund

Leith Wheeler Carbon Constrained Canadian Equity Fund

Leith Wheeler Core Bond Fund

Leith Wheeler Corporate Advantage Fund

Leith Wheeler Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Leith Wheeler High Yield Bond Fund

Leith Wheeler Income Advantage Fund

Leith Wheeler International Equity Fund

Leith Wheeler Multi-Credit Fund

Leith Wheeler Preferred Share Fund

Leith Wheeler Short Term Income Fund

Leith Wheeler U.S. Dividend Fund

Leith Wheeler U.S. Equity Fund

Leith Wheeler U.S. Small/Mid-Cap Equity Fund

About Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Founded in 1982, Leith Wheeler is an independent, employee-owned, client-focused investment manager that manages assets on behalf of individual investors, foundations, endowments, Indigenous communities, advisors, pensions and other institutional clients across Canada.

