MONTRÉAL, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - We are pleased to announce that Eric Desbiens has joined the firm to build and lead a team in the firm's new Montréal office. His first hire is former colleague and regular financial news commentator, Denis Durand, who joins as a Senior Advisor.

Leith Wheeler CEO, Jim Gilliland, said "Québec has a long history of supporting independent investment managers and we are committed to broadening our ability to service clients in this important market. While we already manage assets for several of the largest institutional clients in Québec, our first priority in expanding our presence was bringing on partners who understand the unique needs and preferences of Québec-based clients, and have the knowledge and reputation for integrity that are central to our firm. Eric and Denis fit these requirements perfectly."

He added, "This just marks the beginning of Leith Wheeler's commitment to Québec. There is a deep pool of investment talent in the province, across both client-facing and research functions, and we look forward to growing our footprint."

Eric Desbiens spent the last 25 years working with individual and institutional clients at Jarislowsky Fraser, and was a Partner when the firm was sold to Scotiabank in 2018. He most recently led their Québec and Atlantic institutional business – which included many prominent not-for-profits and religious organizations – and looked after a large book of high-net-worth clients.

Leanne Scott, Managing Principal, Portfolio Manager – Head, Private Clients, said "With his long experience working with both individuals and institutions, Eric is a well-known and respected member of the Québec investment community and we are very excited about the great work we will be able to do together. What was also important to us is that he not only has an excellent professional reputation, but he brings shared values to ours including a commitment to both his clients and to his community."

"I am thrilled to join Leith Wheeler, a firm that is so clearly committed to the absolute best results for its clients," Eric said. "The fact that the firm is 100% owned by its employees meant a lot to me when deciding to join. That independence means that every decision we make can put client interests first, without having to satisfy outside stakeholders – so when our clients win, we win. It's clear as well that Leith's vibrant culture which values teamwork, innovation, and service and will make it a great place to work. I look forward to building the team in Montréal."

Denis Durand will bring the experience of a distinguished career to his role as Senior Advisor, having retired from Jarislowsky Fraser in 2022 after a total of 36 years with the firm. Denis was previously an economist with the Québec Ministry of Government Affairs, a stock analyst with La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, and served as President and CIO of GenTrust (later sold to National Bank).

He also co-founded the Association des économistes québécois and returned as its president (2014-2015), served on the board and investment committees of Via Rail (2008-2017) and CARE Canada (2003-2015), and was the honorary lieutenant-colonel of the Regiment de Maisonneuve, the flagship regiment of the city of Montréal (2009-2012). He continues to be a regular contributor to print and broadcast media in Québec.

"Denis is an excellent communicator and connector, and I am excited to draw on his experience in building the Québec office," Eric said. "Having worked together for over 20 years, I know he has earned his exemplary reputation and appreciate the value he will bring to the team".

Eric, Denis and other Leith Wheeler management will be hosting a webinar in both English and French on September 4, 2025 to provide an overview of the firm for Quebec-based clients. Anyone is welcome to attend - see leithwheeler.com/insights or leithwheeler.com/fr/bulletins for details.

About Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Founded in 1982, Leith Wheeler is an independent, employee-owned, client-focused investment manager that manages over $30 billion on behalf of individual investors, foundations, endowments, Indigenous communities, advisors, pensions and other institutional clients across Canada. With offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and now Montréal, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including publicly traded equity and debt strategies, along with a series of private asset funds. Leith Wheeler is also active in communities across the country, including serving as national partner for Vital Signs for Community Foundations of Canada, building financial capacity within Indigenous communities and organizations, and supporting not-for-profit organizations through donations of both money and time.

For further information on Leith Wheeler, please visit www.leithwheeler.com or www.leithwheeler.com/fr/home.

Eric Desbiens, Principal - Head, Montréal Office | [email protected]; Media Contact: Mike Wallberg, Principal, Head of Marketing & Communications | 604 683 3391 | [email protected].