VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. ("Leith Wheeler"), the manager of the Leith Wheeler High Yield Bond Fund (the "Fund"), today announced its intention to terminate the Fund on or about April 25, 2025 (the "Termination Date").

Effective today, the Fund will no longer accept additional purchases.

Unitholders of the Fund are encouraged to contact their investment professional to discuss the terminations and their investment options. Unitholders may redeem or switch their holdings in the Fund for settlement on, or prior to, the close of business on the Termination Date in accordance with the Fund's simplified prospectus. Leith Wheeler will not charge unitholders any sales charges or other fees related to transactions involving the Fund.

On the Termination Date, Leith Wheeler will liquidate the holdings of the Fund at fair market value, determine distributions and distribute the net assets to unitholders.

If securities of the Fund held in a Leith Wheeler-administered registered account are not redeemed or switched on or before the Termination Date, the proceeds from the termination will be switched to the applicable Series F Units of the Leith Wheeler Money Market Fund.

If securities of the Fund held in a non-registered account are not redeemed or switched on or before Termination Date, the proceeds from the termination will be deposited to the bank account on file or, where bank account information is unavailable, a cheque will be issued.

Leith Wheeler will continue to offer the Leith Wheeler Corporate Advantage Fund and the Leith Wheeler Multi Credit Fund on the F series platform, both of which invest in high yield securities as part of their asset mix.

A notice will be sent to each unitholder of the Fund regarding the termination at least 60 days prior to termination.

About Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Founded in 1982, Leith Wheeler is an independent, employee-owned, client-focused investment manager that manages assets on behalf of individual investors, foundations, endowments, Indigenous communities, advisors, pensions and other institutional clients across Canada.

For further information on Leith Wheeler and its funds, please visit www.leithwheeler.com.

Media Contact: Mike Wallberg, Principal and Head, Marketing & Communications, 604 683 3391, [email protected].