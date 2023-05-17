Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Announces Results of Unitholder Meetings and Related Updates

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. ("Leith Wheeler") announced today that its previously announced proposal to change the investment objectives of the Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity Fund, Leith Wheeler Core Bond Fund, Leith Wheeler Money Market Fund, Leith Wheeler U.S. Equity Fund, Leith Wheeler Balanced Fund and Leith Wheeler International Equity Plus Fund (the "Funds") has been approved by the unitholders of the Funds at meetings held concurrently on May 17, 2023. The changes to the investment objectives of the Funds will become effective as of May 24, 2023.

In addition, unitholders of the Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity Fund, Leith Wheeler Core Bond Fund, Leith Wheeler Money Market Fund, Leith Wheeler U.S. Equity Fund and Leith Wheeler Balanced Fund approved certain amendments to the trust indentures governing these funds. Effective May 24, 2023, the trust indentures governing these funds will be consolidated under an amended and conformed master trust agreement governing each of the public mutual funds managed by Leith Wheeler (the "Master Trust Agreement"). A copy of the Master Trust Agreement will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

In connection with the change to the investment objective of the Leith Wheeler International Equity Plus Fund, Leith Wheeler has appointed Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC as the portfolio sub-adviser of the Leith Wheeler International Equity Plus Fund effective as of June 30, 2023, replacing Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Founded in 1982, Leith Wheeler is an independent, employee-owned, client-focused value manager that manages assets on behalf of individual investors, foundations, endowments, Indigenous communities, advisors, pensions and other institutional clients across Canada.

