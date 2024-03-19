Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Announces Closure of Series F of Certain Funds

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. ("Leith Wheeler"), manager of Leith Wheeler funds offered pursuant to the simplified prospectus dated May 26, 2023 (the "Simplified Prospectus") and amended August 23, 2023 and October 13, 2023, announces the termination of Series F units of the following funds ("Terminated F-Series Funds"), effective after the close of business on May 26, 2024 (the "Termination Date"):

Leith Wheeler Core Bond Fund

Leith Wheeler Emerging Markets Fund

Leith Wheeler High Yield Bond Fund*

Leith Wheeler Short Term Income Fund

Leith Wheeler U.S. Dividend Fund

Leith Wheeler U.S. Equity Fund

On the Termination Date, any units remaining in the Terminated F-Series Funds will be redeemed. For registered accounts, proceeds will be invested in series F of the Leith Wheeler Money Market Fund. For non-registered accounts, proceeds will be paid to investors. Investors in Series F of the Fund will be sent a notice providing full details of the termination on or about March 26, 2024. Series F units of the Funds are closed to new subscriptions.

In connection with this change, Leith Wheeler will file an amendment to the Simplified Prospectus at www.sedarplus.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the Simplified Prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

* Note this termination affects only the Series F version of this fund that does not hedge currencies. The Leith Wheeler High Yield Bond Fund (CAD Hedged)-F will continue to be offered.

About Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Founded in 1982, Leith Wheeler is an independent, employee-owned, client-focused investment manager that manages assets on behalf of individual investors, foundations, endowments, Indigenous communities, advisors, pensions and other institutional clients across Canada.

For further information: Leith Wheeler and its funds, please visit www.leithwheeler.com; Media Contact: Mike Wallberg, Principal and Vice President, Marketing & Communications, 604 683 3391, [email protected].