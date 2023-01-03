LEAP Legal Software, the Legal Practice Productivity Solution, presents a new family law category at the Canadian Law Awards in May, 2023

LEAP's New Award Category Recognizes Excellence in the Family Law Field

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - LEAP, in association with Key Media, is proud to announce a new category at the fourth annual Canadian Law Awards to be presented on May 11, 2023.

"It is an honour to bestow the LEAP Legal Software Family Law Firm of The Year Award at the upcoming 2023 Canadian Law Awards. We are proud to partner with Key Media in supporting the 2023 Canadian Law Awards, where the best achievements in the legal profession are recognized," says Malcolm Muthulingum, CEO of LEAP Canada.

LEAP's acquisition of DivorceMate in 2021 has formed a new partnership in the legal software market to make family law firms more productive and profitable. Family law is but one of the many practice fields that LEAP Legal Software has been designed to serve. Focused on the needs of small to mid-sized firms, LEAP is dedicated to developing legal practice management software that helps law firms run efficiently and productively.

"LEAP's software technology and commitment to legal practice innovation has been at the forefront of industry change for more than 30 years; combined with our partnership with DivorceMate Software, it was a natural fit for us to establish this new award category of legal excellence for family law firms across Canada.

"Like you, we're looking forward to what LEAP brings to the legal industry in 2023. See you at the awards show!"

— Malcolm Muthulingum, Chief Executive Officer, LEAP Legal Software Canada

The LEAP Legal Software Family Law Firm of the Year Award is open to all Canada-based law firms of any size that derived at least 50% of their 2022 revenue from Family Law matters.

Nominations for the 2023 Canadian Law Awards are open until Feb. 3, 2023 11:59 pm ET. Finalists will be announced as Excellence Awardees in Lexpert and Canadian Lawyer in March (non-deal categories) and April (deal-related categories). Winners will be announced at the gala event in Toronto on May 11, 2023.

About LEAP

LEAP is a cloud-based legal practice productivity solution that enables law firms to streamline their processes while increasing the firm's productivity and profits. Law firms using LEAP and DivorceMate Tools integration, enjoy the benefits of a complete practice productivity solution for family law firms.

https://www.leaplegalsoftware.ca/

SOURCE LEAP Legal Software Canada

For further information: Michelle Spezowka, Director of Marketing, LEAP Canada [email protected], +1 647.395.4611, Toronto, Ontario, Canada