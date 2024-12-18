LEAP and Closer Poised to Overturn Real Estate Conveyancing Market with Groundbreaking Software Integration

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - LEAP, a leading provider of legal practice management software, is pleased to announce a groundbreaking integration with Closer, a premier conveyancing software provider, along with the innovative Sync mortgage processing platform. This advanced solution is tailored for Canadian real estate law firms, providing a seamless, end-to-end service that simplifies real estate transactions and boosts operational efficiency.

A New Era in Real Estate Legal Management

With this powerful integration, law firms can now efficiently manage complex real estate tasks such as mortgage processing, title searches, and identity verification, matter management, AI, billing and matter-based accounting, and so much more all within a single platform. This partnership delivers an affordable, reliable solution for real estate legal professionals to work faster, reduce errors, and enhance client service.

"At LEAP, our mission is to revolutionize the day-to-day operations of law firms with cutting-edge solutions," said Malcolm Muthulingum, CEO of LEAP. "Our integration with Closer underscores our commitment to serving Canada's real estate legal sector. By combining LEAP's legal practice management capabilities with Closer's specialized tools for real estate transactions, we offer law firms a comprehensive platform that addresses their unique needs."

Key Features and Benefits

Full Integration with LEAP - By integrating with LEAP's comprehensive legal practice management software—including legal accounting, client management and communication, and AI capabilities—Closer provides firms with an unparalleled, unified experience. LEAP's mobile solution also enables law firms to manage their matters on-the-go, ensuring real-time access to critical information.

Effortless Mortgage Processing - Firms can now leverage Sync as well as Closer's integration with First Canadian Title's (FCT) Lender Lawyer Connect platform, to digitally process mortgages from all major Canadian lenders, free of charge.

Extensive Precedent Library Built for Real Estate - Firms can now access Closer's extensive library of over 100 proven precedents built specifically for conveyancing.

Seamless Title Insurance Orders - Law firms can now benefit from Closer's existing integrations with all title insurance providers including FCT, Stewart Title, Chicago Title and TitlePlus to streamline title insurance orders, making the ordering process faster and more convenient.

In-App Title & Writ Searches - Through Closer's integration with Teranet, firms can conduct title and writ searches directly in the platform, saving time and improving accuracy.

Advanced Identity Verification - Closer is integrated with Treefort's leading digital identity verification technology, enhancing security and compliance by reducing the risk of fraud.

Transforming the Landscape of Real Estate Legal Services in Canada

This strategic integration positions LEAP and Closer as a dynamic force in the real estate legal market, particularly in Ontario, where law firms have long-relied on a limited number of options. LEAP's affordable and feature-rich platform now offers an alternative to the previous monopoly-held market leaders, making it easier for law firms to manage their real estate transactions efficiently and accurately.

CEO of Closer, Harrison Kelly added, "At Closer, we've always been driven by a clear mission: to provide innovative, cutting-edge solutions that simplify conveyancing for real estate legal professionals. We're excited to partner with LEAP to offer a comprehensive, end-to-end conveyancing solution within their platform. Our close collaboration with customers has made it clear that every second matters in this industry, and by integrating our two systems, we're streamlining the workflow in a way that will deliver real value. This partnership represents a significant step forward in helping firms handle deals more efficiently and effectively."

For more information and to book a demonstration, visit LEAP and Closer product integration websites.

About LEAP

LEAP is a global leader in legal practice management software, providing solutions that help law firms streamline their workflows, manage legal matters, and deliver better client outcomes. With a focus on innovation and client success, LEAP's comprehensive platform enables firms to handle everything from legal accounting to document management, matter organization, and mobile accessibility.

About Closer

Closer is a trusted provider of real estate legal technology, offering solutions that simplify the complex processes involved in real estate transactions. From mortgage processing to title searches and identity verification, Closer's platform empowers law firms to work more efficiently while maintaining high standards of accuracy and security.

SOURCE LEAP Legal Software Canada

For media inquiries, please contact: Michelle Spezowka, Director of Marketing, LEAP Canada, 647-395-4611, [email protected]