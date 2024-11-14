LEAP Legal Software Canada Wins Prestigious Canadian Lawyer Readers' Choice Awards for Top Legal Tech Service Provider: Cloud-Based Practice Management Software and Family Law Practice-Area Specific Software.

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - LEAP Legal Software Canada is delighted to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2024 Canadian Lawyer Readers' Choice, a comprehensive roundup that highlights the best products and services in the legal industry.

As an impartial authority in the legal sector, Canadian Lawyer conducted an exhaustive research study to identify and showcase the industry's top performers. In this thorough assessment, LEAP Legal Software Canada has emerged as one of the distinguished contributors to the legal industry in two product and service categories.

Canadian Lawyer's 30+ strong Intelligence Unit determined the winners by following a rigorous process, which included interviewing objective industry professionals, conducting extensive research. The winners are those who matched the exacting Readers' Choice criteria.

LEAP Legal Software Canada takes immense pride in being acknowledged as one of the industry's finest within the legal domain.

"Our goal has always been to simplify legal work and maximize efficiency," says Malcolm Muthulingum, CEO of LEAP Canada. "Traditionally, firms need multiple systems—one for accounting, another for document management, yet another for research, and so on. LEAP brings it all together, including AI solutions, document management and automation, case management, matter-based accounting, legal publishing assets, and full integration with DivorceMate and Microsoft Office 365. LEAP's dedication to listening to clients' needs and building technology around their feedback sets us apart. We aim to save time, increase client profits, and help Canadian law firms work smarter. This award is a testament to that commitment."

Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at Canadian Lawyer, shared his insights on the selection process, stating, "LEAP Legal Software Canada is one of the leading service providers to the legal community across Canada. Their solutions and capabilities enable lawyers and firms to be more efficient, productive and ultimately better serve their clients."

This recognition underscores LEAP Legal Software Canada's dedication to industry excellence and its continued commitment to delivering exceptional results.

About LEAP Legal Software Canada:

For over 30 years, LEAP has been developing and refining world-class practice management software, providing law firms with productivity and efficiency in a single, cloud-based application. LEAP supports law firms' software needs with a suite of products offering productivity-boosting features and time-saving tools, so lawyers can improve their businesses and better serve their communities. LEAP includes innovative AI solutions, practice management, matter-based legal accounting, document assembly and management—and a library of traditional legal publishing assets all in one solution. In addition to its feature-rich solution, LEAP Legal Software has earned the globally recognized SOC 2 Type I certification. Since LEAP's introduction to the Canadian legal market in 2021, more than 5,000 legal professionals have selected LEAP as their chosen technology partner, making LEAP Legal Software the fastest-growing practice management solution in Canada.

About 2024 Canadian Lawyer Readers' Choice:

Annually, Canadian Lawyer recognizes outstanding products and services related to the legal sector. From July 1 to 26, Canadian Lawyer's research team surveyed readers on 586 products and service providers encompassing areas such as ADR mediation chambers, financial services and consultation, legal research, legal technology, litigation support and consulting, recruiting, staffing and outsourcing, and real estate. The top three vote-getters in each category will be listed in alphabetical order. Categories with more than three winners indicate a tie.

