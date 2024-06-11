The pilot project, currently in operation at Lafarge's Bath Cement Plant (ON), involves the testing of Hyperion's net-zero mineral solutions for advanced concrete such as Lafarge's ECOPact®, the broadest range of low-carbon concrete globally, which can lower embedded carbon between 30-90% compared to standard concrete without any compromise in performance.

The joint effort will further develop and scale Hyperion's proprietary Tandem Carbon Recycling© technology, a drop-in system that captures and transforms waste carbon emissions into high purity minerals that permanently store carbon. Hyperion's novel reactive mineralization process achieves up to 98% capture efficiency of carbon dioxide emissions, producing innovative mineral components that enhance the density and strength of concrete, among other industrial uses.

"Our collaboration with Hyperion marks an exciting milestone in our decarbonization journey and the advancement of our circular construction technologies," affirmed David Redfern, President & CEO, Lafarge (Eastern Canada). "We look forward to advancing our Net Zero strategy by leveraging carbon utilization technology like Hyperion's, enabling us to further reduce CO 2 emissions from our operations while at the same time producing innovative and sustainable building solutions."

"Working together with an innovative partner like Lafarge on this exciting pilot project allows us to apply our proprietary carbon recycling technology to large-scale industries, and make an immediate, measurable reduction on carbon emissions. At the same time, we are advancing our vision to offer a scalable and affordable decarbonization solution for industry, and a market-driven profit incentive on the cost of carbon removal," said Heather Ward, CEO & Co-Founder of Hyperion.

The pilot currently has the capacity to remove up to 1,000t CO 2 /year from plant operations, with potential to scale the system 10X over the next year. This represents a 500% scale-up of Hyperion's novel technology since its original prototype as part of the global Carbon XPRIZE competition. The current system was fully manufactured in Ontario, working with local suppliers and trades, along with Hyperion's team of skilled industrial engineers.

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge is the largest provider of innovative and sustainable building solutions in Canada, including aggregates, cement, ready mix and precast concrete, asphalt and paving, road and civil construction. We have over 6,900 employees and 400 sites across the country, and as an affiliate of Holcim, Lafarge is driven by the Group's purpose to build progress for people and the planet.

Holcim's 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact® to ECOPlanet®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are on the way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.www.lafarge.ca

Hyperion Global Energy Corp.

Hyperion is an early stage carbontech company developing patented Tandem Carbon Recycling© technology that captures and converts waste carbon dioxide emissions from hard to abate industries. The company has created a first-of-its-kind modular drop-in unit (based in a shipping container) that captures emissions from industrial plants and transforms them into valuable mineral commodities. Hyperion has a mission to provide market-ready, scalable solutions that can play a key part of the transition to a low-carbon economy, while accelerating lower GHG emissions for industry.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, the Hyperion team has been global semi-finalists in the COSIA Carbon XPRIZE competition and is part of the Techstars portfolio (Equinor & Techstars Energy, Oslo). Its technology is made and manufactured in North America, with early backing from the National Research Council of Canada's Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP), and an industry-led grant from the Natural Gas Innovation Fund in Alberta. The company's early investors include the Capital Angel Network and Thistledown Capital, the private fund of Shopify founder Tobi Lutke and wife Fiona McKean to advance tech solutions for decarbonization. For more information, visit: www.hyperionenergy.ca

