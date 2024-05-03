SUDBURY, ON, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Building on the tremendous success of previous years, the 2024 BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility conference will continue to put the entire electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain under the microscope, examining the opportunities and challenges involved in advancing the battery electric economy in Ontario and throughout Canada.

The third BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility conference includes an opening dinner on May 29 and full-day conference on May 30, 2024. The conference will take place at Cambrian College of Applied Arts and Technology, one of Canada's top research colleges for industrial battery electric vehicle (BEV) research and technology.

"As a global leader in the adoption of BEV technology, our city and local businesses are guiding the way in developing and adopting new technologies for mining in the digital age," said City of Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. "We have the land, the talent and the resources, to effectively support this industry and we are actively working to secure partnerships to help advance the automotive sector. We look forward to continuing the conversation around critical minerals and their role in BEV technology with conference delegates from across Ontario and beyond."

As automotive manufacturers move to meet Canada's commitment to achieve 100 per cent zero-emission vehicles by 2035, this event brings together leaders from across Canada to focus on the entire BEV supply chain and forges relationships between leaders in mining, automotive, battery technology, transportation and green energy.

"Greater Sudbury is already contributing so much to advance the battery electric supply chain, and we are poised for continued growth and prosperity," said City of Greater Sudbury Chief Administrative Officer Ed Archer. "Our city is proud to host an event that once again brings industry leaders together for critical conversations and collaboration that will not only support local economic growth but will also help the whole sector accelerate the kind of progress on BEV technology the world needs."

The conference will feature a wide range of speakers, including:

The Honourable George Pirie, Minister of Mines

Vito Paladino , Volkswagen Group Canada

, Volkswagen Group Canada Simon Thibault , General Motors

, General Motors Alla Kolesnikova , Adamas Intelligence

, Adamas Intelligence Trent Mell , Electra Battery Materials

, Electra Battery Materials Kristan Straub , Wyloo Ring of Fire

, Wyloo Ring of Fire Flavio Volpe , Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association

Other speakers include representatives from:

Accelerate ZEV

Cambrian College

Canada Nickel Company

Frontier Lithium

Government of Canada

Mining Association of Canada

Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN)

SPC Nickel Corporation

More speakers will be announced closer to the conference.

The event will also include a display of battery electric consumer vehicles that conference delegates and the public can test drive.

BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility is co-hosted by Cambrian College, EV Society, Frontier Lithium and the City of Greater Sudbury. Additionally, we are pleased to deliver this unique conference in cooperation with Accelerate-ZEV, Electric Autonomy Canada and the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), who collectively add significant value and expertise to the program.

For complete conference details, including registration information, visit bevindepth.ca.

SOURCE City of Greater Sudbury

