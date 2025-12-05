GREATER SUDBURY, ON, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Greater Sudbury's position as a global mining and innovation hub was strengthened today with Sandvik's announcement of an over $85 million investment in a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in our community.

Sandvik has been part of the Greater Sudbury community for decades, providing innovative solutions to the mining industry. This significant investment is a strong vote of confidence in our future, creating more than 60 new jobs in Greater Sudbury and helping to retain over 400 existing jobs in Ontario.

"This investment by Sandvik is a testament to the City's commitment to supporting business growth and development. It will support the creation of additional and sustainable high-paying jobs, as well as innovation that secures our place as a global mining hub. The City worked closely with Sandvik and its partners throughout this process to bring this project to fruition. Every new facility and every new job strengthens our economy, and we will continue to champion the kind of growth that builds long-term prosperity for our community," said Mayor Paul Lefebvre.

The City also extends its thanks to Invest Ontario for its capital contributions to this project, which will consolidate Sandvik's two existing Sudbury operations into one modern site, increasing manufacturing capacity and supporting growing demand for battery-electric mining equipment. Site preparation is already underway, with construction expected to begin in spring 2026. Businesses previously located on the site have successfully relocated, paving the way for this flagship project.

This investment reinforces Greater Sudbury as a top destination for companies looking to innovate and grow. Our city offers the land, talent, and resources that global firms need to succeed, and industry leaders continue to choose our community because of our skilled workforce, proximity to mining operations, and strong municipal support for forward-looking development.

Additional Quotes:

"As one of the most diversified manufacturing sectors in North America, Ontario continues to drive advancements that strengthen productivity and competitiveness across our critical industries," said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "Sandvik's investment is not only a testament to the reliability and resilience of Ontario's world-class workforce, but a great example of how investments in critical infrastructure will strengthen domestic supply chains and position the province at the forefront of industry transformation."

-- Hon. Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

"Sandvik's investment is a strong signal that Greater Sudbury is an excellent place to do business, innovate, and develop lands for future growth. We're proud to work with industry leaders to create high-quality jobs, strengthen our economy, and build a sustainable future for our community, and we appreciate the support of Invest Ontario in helping make this investment a reality."

-- Kris Longston, General Manager, Planning and Growth

"The announcement today of the $85.1 million investment from Sandvik is a major win for our city. This facility will create new jobs and aligns with the objectives of the Employment Land Strategy. We are proud to see such a significant investment stem from the work done through the strategy and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our community."

-- Richard Picard, Chair, Greater Sudbury Development Corporation

"Sandvik's investment is incredible news for Greater Sudbury. It brings jobs, innovation, and economic growth that will benefit our entire community for years to come. This project reinforces our reputation as a hub for world-class mining and innovation and demonstrates the confidence global companies have in this community. Our team is proud to have worked alongside Sandvik and the team at Dancor to make this happen and are excited to continue that work."

-- Meredith Armstrong, Director of Economic Development

Media contact: Ken Bonder, Strategic Communications Specialist Office of the Mayor, City of Greater Sudbury, Phone: 705 674-4455 ext. 2515, E-mail: [email protected]