SUDBURY, ON, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The first half of 2025 was a period of dynamic growth and strategic investment for Greater Sudbury. With a population estimate from Statistics Canada nearing 192,000 in the Greater Sudbury census metropolitan area, the City has made significant strides in talent attraction, health care expansion and economic development.

The launch of two new immigration pilot programs — the Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP) and the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot (FCIP) — along with the targeted Move to Sudbury campaign to attract skilled workers has generated strong interest. The addition of new health care facilities and 25 medical professionals is enhancing local care.

With steady population growth, housing remains a top priority. In the first half of the year, 603 permits were issued for residential construction, and 164 permits were issued for industrial, commercial and institutional projects. These efforts are helping to meet the needs of a growing population and ensure the community remains vibrant, inclusive and well-supported.

Residential construction is not the only contributor to Greater Sudbury's growth. In the first six months of 2025, the City issued 164 permits for industrial, commercial and institutional projects, with a construction value of more than $98 million. Across all sectors, permits issued so far this year represent a total construction value of more than $166 million.

Downtown revitalization projects continue, including the highly anticipated Event Centre and the Cultural Hub at Tom Davies Square. Preliminary site preparation is underway for the Event Centre, while construction on the Cultural Hub is expected to begin this fall. Together, these developments are set to enhance the city's cultural landscape, support job creation and attract new investment.

With strong support for local entrepreneurs, a vibrant calendar of events, increased tourism and international visits, Greater Sudbury continues to position itself as a hub of innovation, culture and opportunity.

To view the full economic bulletin for the first six months of 2025, please visit: https://investsudbury.ca/about-us/economic-bulletin/2025-1/

