Company listings will include contact information, list of key employees/titles, products, sizes, and species handled and much more. Subscribers will be able to search for companies in myriad of ways using Blue Book's robust online search tool and mobile app.

The combined database will be invaluable to businesses looking to mine prospects throughout the supply chain or plan investment strategies in the dimension lumber and timber industries.

Updated daily, the in-depth directory of lumber companies will be delivered in a simple online dashboard tool, designed to easily search, view, save and print.

"Madison's Online Lumber Directory is far more than just a list of names and addresses. It is the most expertly researched and thoroughly cross-referenced directory available on the Canadian forest industry," explained Keta Kosman, Publisher of Madison's Lumber Reporter. "Madison's shows you who produces what, then puts you in touch with sales managers and key contacts in the Canadian lumber manufacturing and forest products industry."

Screenshot of an individual listing from the Blue Book dashboard:

"Over the years and decades, Madison's has received repeated requests from customers to expand the Directory to include sawmills in the US," detailed Kosman. "This agreement with Blue Book Services helps Madison's efficiently deliver on that industry need."

"We are excited to strengthen Lumber Blue Book by adding the valuable information Madison's has been reporting for decades in their Online Lumber Directory," said Mark Erickson, Sr. Vice President for Blue Book Services. "Combining our respective directories will deliver exceptional value to industry professionals that need a trusted resource to navigate these turbulent times."

The combined database will be launched later this summer. For more information, visit Madison's web site at www.madisonsreport.com/products/madisons-directory/ and Blue Book's web site at www.lumberbluebook.com.

About Blue Book Services:

Established in 1901, Blue Book Services, Inc. is the leader of timely, accurate, and reliable credit and business information for the forest products industry and fresh produce industry. Suppliers, buyers, brokers, and transporters alike rely on Blue Book ratings, reports, and information to make safe, informed, and profitable business decisions. For more information about Lumber Blue Book, visit www.lumberbluebook.com.

About Madison's Lumber Reporter:

Established in 1952, Madison's Lumber Prices is your premiere source for North American softwood lumber news, prices, industry insight, and industry contacts. The weekly Madison's Lumber Reporter publishes current Canadian and US construction framing dimension lumber and panel wholesaler pricing information 50 weeks a year and access to historical pricing as well.

SOURCE Madison's Lumber Reporter

For further information: Media Contact for Blue Book Services: Mark Erickson, Sr. Vice President, 630-668-3500 / [email protected]; Media Contact for Madison's Lumber Reporter: Keta Kosman, Publisher, Madison's Lumber Reporter, est. 1952, Vancouver, BC, Canada, www.madisonsreport.com, 604 319-2266