TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canadians adapt to a new normal of work, finding the right fit becomes a question of choice. This year's Canada's Top 100 Employers are leading by listening, tapping into employee feelings and sentiments about the many challenges of the past year. The 2023 winners were announced today by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual competition.

"Employers are trying to find their footing in unfamiliar territory," says Richard Yerema, executive editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. "There is no 'one-size-fits-all' approach for hybrid and remote work. Agility and willingness to learn from feedback and try something new is what differentiates this year's winners."

Along with managing the return to the workplace, organizations have doubled down on their efforts to support health and wellness, from enhanced programming and resources to increased coverage for mental health services and providing access to mindfulness and meditation apps.

"There really isn't an alternative to listening to employees and trying to understand how their needs have changed," adds Anthony Meehan, publisher at Mediacorp "We see a lot being written on trends like 'quiet quitting' and employees not wanting to return to their pre-pandemic working arrangements, but the reality is that burn-out and mental health have become significant challenges. Finding ways to ensure that employees can disconnect, rest and recharge has become mission-critical to an organization's success and sustainability."

Now in its 23rd annual edition, Canada's Top 100 Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp grade employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers. Employers interested in next year's competition may also request an application online.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches over two million job-seekers annually and features exclusive editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The company also publishes The Career Directory, now in its 30th year – a free online guide for recent college and university graduates looking for employers hiring candidates from their educational background.

The full list of 2023 winners were announced this morning in a special magazine published in The Globe and Mail in print and online. The full list of winners and our editors' detailed reasons for selection were also released today online.

